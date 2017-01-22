How do you perform surgery on a boat? Find out in Barkingside

Dr Leo Cheng by the Africa Mercy, along with his wife Hilary, and their two daughters, Kat and Zoe Cheng. Credit: Ruben Plomp Ruben Plomp

Volunteering on the world’s largest civilian hospital ship is an amazing experience.

Dr Leo Cheng travelled to the Africa Mercy in Benin in December, along with his wife Hilary, and their two daughters, Kat and Zoe Cheng.

When he isn’t providing vital medical care to desperate patients and their loved ones, he is a well known preacher around the borough.

In February, he will be speaking about his family’s missionary work at Barkingside Methodist Church.

On the ship, Dr Cheng, of Chingford, performs two or three surgeries a day, often on patients who have never received any kind of healthcare.

His patients are children and adults suffering from enlarged thyroid, head and neck tumours, and serious wounds.

He said: “It is such a privilege to serve on the Africa Mercy with my family again.

“When we deliver hope and healing to those desperate patients and their loved ones, we also receive far more through the grace, patience and gratitude from those we serve.”

The ship docks in some of the poorest countries in Africa to offer free healthcare and humanitarian aid.

Since 1978, the charity estimates it has transformed the lives of more than 2.56 million people

A surgeon at St Bartholomew’s, The Royal London and Homerton Hospitals, Dr Cheng was invited to speak at the church, in Freemantle Road, after churchwarden Daisy Seepaul heard him speak at Wanstead Methodist Church, last year,

She said: “It should be a very interesting talk and I encourage people to come along.”

Dr Cheng will speak at the church at 9.30am on February 19, and refreshments will be served.

Phone Daisy on 0208 551 6280 for more information.