Search

Advanced search

Where have all the Oak trees gone?

16:00 01 January 2017

h wrap

h wrap

Woodland Trust

Historian David Martin of the Fairlop Heritage Group shares the untold story of the deforestation of Essex.

Comment

During the mid-18th century, so many illegal enclosures were being made in the Forest of Essex that it resulted in fences being torn down by the forest officials, and people were summoned to appear before court.

In 1817, the Commission of Woods applied for an Act of Parliament to enclose part of the forest for the Crown – such a move would do away with commoners’ rights in the forest and allow for the deforestation of the whole forest.

This caused much uproar, although it was eventually passed by the House of Commons.

Foruntately, due to a time limit and much lengthy debate, it was withdrawn from the House of Lords in 1818 and so never became law.

Following another court case in 1848, a notice was issued asking all persons who had or claimed encroachments to notify the Office of Woods, giving particulars and offering a fair price to buy the rights to the land they informally held from the Crown.

On the advice of the commissioners, an act was finally passed in 1851 for the disafforestation of Hainault Forest and this was duly passed.

Eventually, because of this move, 3,031 acres of Kings Wood were cleared of timber.

Historians can track the deforestation of the forest from that point onwards.

The result of a survey conducted in 1851 by Thomas Thurston of Ashford, Kent, is shown in a plan.

It shows that 280 acres had already been cleared of hornbeam and timber and 780 acres cleared of timber only.

New North Road, Forest Road and Hainault Road are shown, but not named on the original map.

Sadly, the only pieces of ancient woodland that survived were those of the Manor of Lambourne, Grange Hill Forest and Claybury Woods.

Not everyone was against the clearing of the woodland, however.

John Alison, a farmer responsible for the clearance and setting up of roads and farms in the area, wrote that he “hoped to see the adjoining forest treated in the same way soon: it would be a great service to me as well as to the whole neighbourhood”.

After such a long series of struggles, it is fortunate that the trees in Epping Forest survived at all.

Keywords: House of Commons

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Eddie Frost: Tributes paid to Hainault Forest Golf Club’s former pro golfer

Yesterday, 18:31 Niall Joyce
Eddie Frost, right, with golfers at Hainault and his wife Hazel, far left

Family, friends and colleagues have been paying tribute to a well respected professional golfer who died yesterday.

Redbridge council leader calls on mayor’s office for Charlie Brown’s assurances

Yesterday, 15:54 Matthew Clemenson
Floral tributes left for the woman who was knocked down by a lorry while trying to cross the Southend Road at Charlie Brown's roundabout.

The leader of Redbridge council has written to London’s deputy mayor of transport to seek assurances long-awaited improvements at Charlie Brown’s roundabouts will go ahead.

Unveiled: The last of our Young Citizen Award 2016 finalists

Yesterday, 13:36 Matthew Clemenson
Young Citizen of the Year nominee Floriane Fidegnon

With the winner of this year’s Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award set to be crowned in March, we unveil the last of our inspirational finalists.

How to recycle your Christmas tree in Redbridge

Yesterday, 12:30 Rosaleen Fenton
Discarded Christmas trees next to overflowing bins

As the festive season draws to a close, Redbridge Council will pick up trees between January 2 and 13.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Drivers walk away from Goodmayes three-car collision with no injuries on New Year’s Day

Accident on High Road in Goodmayes (credit: Julian Salva/YouTube)

Updated: Police appeal for witnesses after two men stabbed outside Gants Hill nightclub on Christmas morning

A temporary crime scene was established outside Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, on Christmas morning.

Video: Reckless driver escapes police chase in Gants Hill by attempting to ram officers’ car

In a second incident dealt with by police on Tuesday night, an 18-year-old driver who was speeding on the A12 escaped serious injury thanks to the fact he was wearing a seatbelt.

Redbridge house prices boomed in 2016

House prices in Redbridge have seen an 14.4 per cent increase, taking prices to an average of £364,438. Picture: PA Images.

Redbridge council leader calls on mayor’s office for Charlie Brown’s assurances

Floral tributes left for the woman who was knocked down by a lorry while trying to cross the Southend Road at Charlie Brown's roundabout.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now