Search

Advanced search

Memories of Ilford as a tree-lined rustic village

15:00 28 January 2017

The view down Ilford High Road looking towards Seven Kings, 15 years later, c.1880. Alf Porter’s furniture shop now has the prominent site.

The view down Ilford High Road looking towards Seven Kings, 15 years later, c.1880. Alf Porter’s furniture shop now has the prominent site.

Archant

Percy Wright sat in his snowed-in home in Montreal, Canada in January 1939 thinking about his upbringing back in Ilford which he’d left around 1900.

Comment

Sitting there he decided to pen a letter to the Ilford Recorder (published January 19 1939) asking if his old buddies still remembered him and the time when Ilford was a rustic village.

Percival ‘Daddy’ Wright (1879-1976) grew up in Sylvan Road, Ilford where the Ley Street bus garage and multistory car park is now.

His memories were sharp: the Drill Hall and Thompson Rooms where the Ilford Volunteers (Percy was a member) drilled and there were one penny readings of Charles Dickens and magic lantern shows.

He also remembered Edward Tuck, head teacher of the National School, great elm trees around the High Road and the prominent chestnut trees along Cranbrook Road.

There were the Seven Wonders – elm trees, that stretched down Ilford Lane to Barking.

Mrs Augur sold sticky toffee in her shop whilst Mrs Carter next to the Havelock pub was notable for her halfpenny turnovers which he ate on the way to school.

In front of Ilford Hall on the High Road where Harrison Gibson was, there was a finger post which pointed the way to Stratford where he and his young friends met and on Wednesday mornings watched as droves of cattle and sheep were driven along the road to Romford market.

In front of the Havelock, from Adams Field where Redbridge Town Hall is now, Percy witnessed a balloon ascent and breath-taking parachute jump. These were popular death defying events before World War I.

He recalled his old friends’ wonderful nicknames: lamplighter ‘Dusty’ Fry, ‘Froggy’ Tillett’s tobacconist shop, ‘Rooney’ Hallows, ‘Waxey’ Fred Willis, ‘Fishy’ Fred who kept a donkey in his parlour and ‘Cow’ Alf Silcox.

Percy had worked in Ilford’s Post Office as a telegraph messenger boy and through the Victorian period there were multiple daily deliveries. We know he fought with the Canadian army on the western front during the First World War and came to Ilford.

But we don’t know if any old pals wrote back to him.

Keywords: Ilford Canada

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

From investment banker to chick–lit writer: Woodford Green author pens first novel after death of her mother

12:00 Ellena Cruse
Rachael with her mum Letitia. Picture Rachael Featherstone

After her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Rachael Featherstone quit her job to spend time with her and started writing. She tells Ellena Cruse about her debut novel and the death of her mum.

Memories of Ilford as a tree-lined rustic village

15:00 Jef Page
The view down Ilford High Road looking towards Seven Kings, 15 years later, c.1880. Alf Porter’s furniture shop now has the prominent site.

Percy Wright sat in his snowed-in home in Montreal, Canada in January 1939 thinking about his upbringing back in Ilford which he’d left around 1900.

Trump has made Europe more important than ever

10:00 Mike Gapes
Mike Gapes MP

Three weeks ago I visited Yad Vashem, the memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Israel. Yesterday I joined the Redbridge Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration in Valentines Park.

Gallery: Holocaust Memorial Day: ‘By standing shoulder to shoulder we can make a difference’ says Gants Hill Rabbi

Yesterday, 17:46 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Holocaust Memorial Day being remembered at the Holocaust Memorial Garden at Valentines Park.

“By standing shoulder to shoulder, we can make a difference and we will make a difference,” said Rabbi Sufrin.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

All Central line services in Redbridge cancelled on Thursday during Hainault depot staff strike

RMT staff will strike for 24 hours from 9pm Wednesday. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images

Fatal crash in Seven Kings after car collides with tree

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Seven Kings teenager jailed for 14 years for Woodford Bridge stabbing

Aaron Gaiete was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment for the murder of Charlie Kutyauripo at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Redbridge Muslim charity gets green light to create 10,000 burial spaces in Havering

Mohamed Omer, founding member of the Muslim Gardens of Peace in Hainault
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now