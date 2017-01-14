Search

Advanced search

Ilford B.C (before central heating)

10:00 15 January 2017

Ilford Lane in the mid 20th century.

Ilford Lane in the mid 20th century.

Archant

Local historian John Barfoot remembers just what domestic bliss meant in Ilford in the 1930s.

Comment

The solid built Victorian house off Ilford Lane, had electricity installed at some point before 1934, the year my family moved in.

A dark and gloomy coal cellar helped to keep milk and perishable food cool during the hot summer months, I well remember those happy days that heralded long cold winters.

Recalling life before the advent of central heating and double glazing is my theme for this week’s stroll back down Ilford memory Lane.

At this time of year, before and after the Second World War, it would not be unusual to open the curtains in the morning and find the lace curtains frozen to the window panes – inside the house!

To make matters worse, the ashes of the previous night’s fire had to be cleared from the grate before kindling could be replaced to re-light the coal fire.

A block boiler behind the open fire, provided hot water for the kitchen and bathroom. We were fortunate to have a bathroom, some of the houses on the estate did not have this luxury until the 1950s.

During the cold weather we had hot running water on tap thanks to the boiler concealed behind the open fire.

Warming our feet, sitting in front of the open fire, we suffered chilblains on our toes and had chilly backs as we listened to BBC wireless programmes such as ‘In Town Tonight’ and ‘Band Wagon’ during those winter evenings.

Lighting the fire after coming home from school had an additional hazard during the Blitz, a draught up the chimney when needed required holding an open newspaper across the open fireplace leaving a small gap at the bottom.

It worked well, but on occasion the fire suddenly bursting in to flames, accidently caught the newspaper alight, carried up by the draught the burning paper was in danger of catching chimney on fire and risked the wrath of air raid wardens during blackout hours.

The post war advent of many types of paraffin oil heaters to supplement the open coal fires and expensive-to-use electric fires, was very welcome bridging the gap, until central heating and double glazing came available.

Keywords: BBC

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Flashback:A chocolate factory fire, a dance curfew and a botched armed robbery

Yesterday, 15:00 Matthew Clemenson
Prospect Hall in South Woodford, where Redbridge Council tried to ban music after 10.30pm in 1977. Photo: Google Maps.

A look back at the biggest local stories from this week 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Wanstead Quakers seek to recognise diversity of gender identities

Yesterday, 12:00 Rosaleen Fenton
Pride in London this year.

Historically, they helped abolish slavery and push for same-sex marriage. Now, Wanstead Quakers want to ensure their religious community is open to everyone, including people who are transgender and non-binary.

Ilford B.C (before central heating)

Yesterday, 10:00 John Barfoot
Ilford Lane in the mid 20th century.

Local historian John Barfoot remembers just what domestic bliss meant in Ilford in the 1930s.

Gallery: A year photographing Wanstead Flats

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Ralph Blackburn
Spring arrives in Wanstead Flats, when the goslings, ducklings and cygnets start appearing. Picture: Barry Chapman

An avid tweeter and dog walker, Barry Chapman is well known for his glorious pictures of Wanstead Flats.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Thousands back petition to bring home Seven Kings dad who could face death penalty

Christoper Ashie-Nikoi is stranded in the UAE as authorities appeal his acquittal

‘No one’s going to hell, we’re going to Ilford’: TV bus driver on life behind the wheel

Sajjad Sharif has appeared on BBC2 programme Route Masters

Ilford B.C (before central heating)

Ilford Lane in the mid 20th century.

Wanstead Quakers seek to recognise diversity of gender identities

Pride in London this year.

Seven Kings teen fined for ‘nearly crashing’ Ford tipper truck into a police car

The teenager almost drove a Ford Transit into a police car. Picture: Chris Ison/PA
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now