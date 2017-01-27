Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Holocaust Memorial Day: ‘By standing shoulder to shoulder we can make a difference’ says Gants Hill Rabbi

17:46 27 January 2017

Holocaust Memorial Day being remembered at the Holocaust Memorial Garden at Valentines Park.

Holocaust Memorial Day being remembered at the Holocaust Memorial Garden at Valentines Park.

Archant

“By standing shoulder to shoulder, we can make a difference and we will make a difference,” said Rabbi Sufrin.

Comment
Redbridge Mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra laying a wreath at Valentines Park Holocaust Memorial GardenRedbridge Mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra laying a wreath at Valentines Park Holocaust Memorial Garden

The faith leader of Chabad Lubavitch in Gants Hill, was speaking at the Holocaust Memorial Day event at Valentines Park, Cranbrook Road Ilford, this morning.

He was joined by hundreds of people from every section of community, young and old, representatives from the council, the borough’s schools and faith groups.

The event in park’s Holocaust Memorial Garden honoured the lives of millions of people who died in the Holocaust and other atrocities around the world.

“Through memory, testimony, poetry and art, survivors have led us to ensure the memory never dies,” said council leader, Jas Athwal.

“On Holocaust Memorial Day everyone should stand together with genocide survivors and those who have been the victim of identity-based hate, to support them to believe that their life can go on.”

The service, opened by the Redbridge Mayor, Cllr Gurdial Bhamra, featured hymns sung by the combined choirs of the South West Essex and Resettlement Reform Synagogue and Ilford United Synagogue.

Holocaust Memorial Day

0
1 / 11

The mayor’s chaplain Mankamal Singh recited an extract from moving poem, The Creed by Holocaust survivor Alexander Kimel: “When man will stop killing man in the name of God.

“And nation will not lift weapon against nation, when it will happen I do not know but despite all the signs to the contrary, in the dawn of a better world I do believe.”

The mayor told the community in the last century 18 genocides have taken place and up to 28 million people have been killed.

Rabbi Hyman of the Ilford Synagogue added: “We remember what happens when hate takes the heart and turns it into stone.

“We might not have the ability to change the past but we can change the future.

“We can remember the lives [lost] and make sure that their memory lives on so that their deaths are not in vain.”

School pupils told moving stories of Holocaust survivors including that of Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel.

Wreaths were laid in the memorial garden and pupils concluded the ceremony by reading the Statement of Commitment – a series of pledges – that remind us to remember the Holocaust and genocides in Rwanda, Bosnia, Cambodia, Kosovo and Darfur.

Ilford North MP, Wes Streeting said: “It was such a cold day but it was fantastic to see so many children there and old people despite the weather.

“It was a really powerful and poignant event.”

Keywords: Redbridge

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Gallery: Holocaust Memorial Day: ‘By standing shoulder to shoulder we can make a difference’ says Gants Hill Rabbi

17:46 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Holocaust Memorial Day being remembered at the Holocaust Memorial Garden at Valentines Park.

“By standing shoulder to shoulder, we can make a difference and we will make a difference,” said Rabbi Sufrin.

Video: Redbridge remembers genocide victims on Holocaust Memorial Day

15:28 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Holocaust Memorial Day being remembered at the Holocaust Memorial Garden at Valentines Park.

A special ceremony was held in today to remember the lives of the millions who died in the Holocaust and other atrocities around the world.

Redbridge Council leader promises new budget will ‘transform’ the borough’s finances

17:31 Matthew Clemenson
The launch of the pride in redbridge campaign at Valentines Mansion. The council leader Jas Athwal,

The leader of Redbridge Council has stressed that its upcoming budget will focus on transforming services and streamlining infrastructure to save money.

Police appeal for information after man discovered in ‘critical condition’ in Snaresbrook car park

16:26 Ralph Blackburn
Snaresbrook Road car park (credit: Google)

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after an unresponsive man, 45, was found in a Snaresbrook car park yesterday.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

All Central line services in Redbridge cancelled on Thursday during Hainault depot staff strike

RMT staff will strike for 24 hours from 9pm Wednesday. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images

Fatal crash in Seven Kings after car collides with tree

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Seven Kings teenager jailed for 14 years for Woodford Bridge stabbing

Aaron Gaiete was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment for the murder of Charlie Kutyauripo at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Redbridge Muslim charity gets green light to create 10,000 burial spaces in Havering

Mohamed Omer, founding member of the Muslim Gardens of Peace in Hainault
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now