Search

Advanced search

Flashback: A tennis-mad quiz champ, a brave Woodford Green newsagent and Ilford’s lost post office

10:00 05 February 2017

Ilford's Clements Road Post Office faced closure 20 years ago. Picture: PA.

Ilford's Clements Road Post Office faced closure 20 years ago. Picture: PA.

Archant

A look back at the biggest local stories from this week 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Comment

1957: A tennis-mad Goodmayes girl won £400 on a quiz show watched by millions and put herself in the running to scoop a top prize of £3,200.

Dorothy Burnell, of Green Lane, was appearing on ATV’s $64,000 Question show answering questions about tennis, which she had been obsessed with since she was a little girl because her milkman looked startlingly similar to US tennis star Vic Seixas.

She said: “I had awful butterflies in my stomach.

“Going into the sound-proof box is terrifying. There is a glare of lights in front of you; you cannot see out – only your own reflection.

“Questionmaster Jerry Desmonde’s voice sounds miles away, echoing, but he is very friendly and puts you at ease.”

Dorothy moved onto the next round, and her story will be told fully in our flashback section during the coming weeks.

1977:A campaign of hate against a Pakistani newsagent in Woodford Green took a turn for the worse when an imitation bomb was left outside his door.

The device was so realistic that police officers, fearing the worst, called in bomb disposal experts.

It was only after they examined it that they declared the incident a hoax.

The bomb was the latest development in a long campaign of terror by a group of racist vandals trying to terrorise former teacher Abdul Shakoor Bora into quitting his High Road shop.

Since taking over the shop in September, Mr Bora had to deal with obscene slogans daubed on his windows and threatening phone calls to his shop almost daily.

But he vowed to continue running his business despite the vendetta against him.

1997: Staff battling plans to replace Ilford Post Office with a franchise in The Exchange claimed they had enjoyed overwhelming support from “disgusted” customers.

More than 500 people stopped outside the Clements Road post office to sign a union petition opposing the switch while managers attempted to argue their case at a customer surgery inside.

Keywords: United States

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Flashback: A tennis-mad quiz champ, a brave Woodford Green newsagent and Ilford’s lost post office

10:00 Matthew Clemenson
Ilford's Clements Road Post Office faced closure 20 years ago. Picture: PA.

A look back at the biggest local stories from this week 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Metro Bank looking to invest heavily in new Ilford branch

Yesterday, 15:03 Niall Joyce
Interior of Metro Bank

A new bank opening later on in the year has promised to put customer service and local businesses at the forefront of its thinking.

Opinion: View from the Youth Parliament: Take part and vote for your next member

Yesterday, 12:00 Zahra Mizra
Zahra Mirza

The annual Redbridge Youth Election commenced on January 30, where 10 candidates from schools across Redbridge stand in the hope of becoming Redbridge’s next member of Youth Parliament.

Paper review podcast: Ilford regeneration, alcohol crime in Havering and past lives in South Woodford.

Fri, 18:15 Ellena Cruse
Time FM Steve Allen.

Reporters Beth Wyatt and Ellena Cruse joined Time FM’s Steve Allen for this week’s paper review.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Updated: Stabbing victim hospitalised after attack at Newbury Park supermarket

Paramedics were called to the Sainsbury's store in King George Avenue, Newbury Park after a person was stabbed in the car park on Saturday night. Photo: Google Maps

PICTURES: Police find 500 cannabis plants in raid on factory in Ilford

Around 500 annabis plants were found at a factory in Eastern Avenue, Ilford (credit: Redbridge Police)

See how much house prices near Crossrail stations in Redbridge have increased

Crossrail

A behind-the-scenes look at what will soon be Redbridge’s nearest emergency department

Queen’s Hospital A&E. Emergency Dept Matron, Jack Stevens.

Guess who’s back? Brick bandits strike again in Seven Kings

Samir Sabbir believes the hole in the wall gang have returned and targeted his property in Green Lane, Seven Kings.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now