Search

Advanced search

Flashback: A daring rescue, a share sell-off and miracle triplets

10:00 29 January 2017

The Plessey factory in Vicarage Lane, Ilford, shortly before it closed in 1992.

The Plessey factory in Vicarage Lane, Ilford, shortly before it closed in 1992.

Archant

A look back at the biggest local stories from this week 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Comment

1957: The 10-year-old hero who saved a baby boy from drowning in the river Roding was recommended for an award for gallantry.

Wolf cub Colin Halford, of Roding Lane South, spotted two-year-old Brian Dann clinging to a piece of driftwood floating down the rain-swollen river while on his way to Sunday school.

Colin sprinted to a nearby bridge downstream and jumped in, grabbing the youngster, who had snuck out of an open door at his Vista Drive home.

With the help of a Sunday school teacher who had seen the commotion and made her way to the river bank, Colin got the baby out of the water and, sopping wet, made his way on to school.

Apparently, he was full of apologies for the fact he was 30 minutes late.

1977: More than 1million share in the Plessey electronic group were sold, half by the company’s chairman.

Sir John Clarke sold nearly three quarters of his 718,471 shares to raise money to buy a farm, but he stressed his continued confidence in the firm and remained as full-time chief executive.

A spokesman for Sir John’s accounts stated he was simply “reorganising his affairs”.

At the same time, a redundancy dispute that had brought about a sit-in at Ilford’s Plessey factory was finally resolved.

A spokesman for one of the five unions who had organised the protest accepted there had been a surplus of workers at the plant and the action had been declared over.

1997: The second-oldest woman to have ever given birth to triplets was treated by a consultant based at a Redbridge private hospital.

Grandmother Sue Green, 50, went to Bupa Roding Hospital in Woodford Bridge Road, for help after spending more than 18 months trying to conceive.

The mother-of-five refused to give up and she and her 29-year-old husband Steve came to Redbridge for treatment. It cost them £4,500.

Consultant gynaecologist Paul Rainsbury was over the moon about the triplets.

He said: “Everyone is delighted that Sue and her three little boys are doing so well.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Flashback: A daring rescue, a share sell-off and miracle triplets

10:00 Matthew Clemenson
The Plessey factory in Vicarage Lane, Ilford, shortly before it closed in 1992.

A look back at the biggest local stories from this week 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Memories of Ilford as a tree-lined rustic village

Yesterday, 15:00 Jef Page
The view down Ilford High Road looking towards Seven Kings, 15 years later, c.1880. Alf Porter’s furniture shop now has the prominent site.

Percy Wright sat in his snowed-in home in Montreal, Canada in January 1939 thinking about his upbringing back in Ilford which he’d left around 1900.

From investment banker to chick–lit writer: Woodford Green author pens first novel after death of her mother

Yesterday, 12:00 Ellena Cruse
Rachael with her mum Letitia. Picture Rachael Featherstone

After her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Rachael Featherstone quit her job to spend time with her and started writing. She tells Ellena Cruse about her debut novel and the death of her mum.

Trump has made Europe more important than ever

Yesterday, 10:00 Mike Gapes
Mike Gapes MP

Three weeks ago I visited Yad Vashem, the memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Israel. Yesterday I joined the Redbridge Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration in Valentines Park.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

All Central line services in Redbridge cancelled on Thursday during Hainault depot staff strike

RMT staff will strike for 24 hours from 9pm Wednesday. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images

Fatal crash in Seven Kings after car collides with tree

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Seven Kings teenager jailed for 14 years for Woodford Bridge stabbing

Aaron Gaiete was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment for the murder of Charlie Kutyauripo at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Redbridge Muslim charity gets green light to create 10,000 burial spaces in Havering

Mohamed Omer, founding member of the Muslim Gardens of Peace in Hainault
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now