Search

Advanced search

Exhibition explores the history and influence of Redbridge’s Jewish settlers

17:15 28 December 2016

The Eastside Community Heritage have launched an exhibition on Jewish migration at Sinclair House.Judith Garfield MBE and Cllr Alan Weinberg MBE both on the far right with other members of Eastside Community Heritage at the launch

The Eastside Community Heritage have launched an exhibition on Jewish migration at Sinclair House.Judith Garfield MBE and Cllr Alan Weinberg MBE both on the far right with other members of Eastside Community Heritage at the launch

Archant

A new exhibition exploring the history and influence of the Jewish community in Redbridge offers an insight into the lives of those who first migrated to the area.

Comment
The Eastside Community Heritage have launched an exhibition on Jewish migration at Sinclair House.The Eastside Community Heritage have launched an exhibition on Jewish migration at Sinclair House.

From East End to Essex: Jewish Migration Routes has been put together by Eastside Community Heritage’s chief executive, Judith Garfield MBE, with help from fellow members.

Judith decided to put the display together to tell the untold stories of the people who moved to Redbridge, away from the traditional Jewish heartland in the old East End.

“I grew up in Redbridge as part of the Jewish community and I realised it had never been researched and documented and I thought it was the right time to do it,” said Judith.

“In the 1960s, and a bit before, a lot of people moved out of Whitechapel and Hackney and moved to Redbridge for a better life.”

The Eastside Community Heritage have launched an exhibition on Jewish migration at Sinclair House.The Eastside Community Heritage have launched an exhibition on Jewish migration at Sinclair House.

She revealed that most people don’t know that Redbridge has the largest Jewish community of anywhere in Europe and wants people to see the impact they’ve had in the borough over the past half a century or so.

“It’s about the tradition and culture of the Jewish community, I think it’s telling the whole story and the interviews are very powerful.

“Many of the older members of the community tell their stories about weddings and bar mitzvahs – everything that helped cement and develop the community.”

Those who moved to Redbridge soon set up kosher shops, synagogues and influenced the area through their traditions but Judith credits councillor Alan Weinberg MBE for helping to establish the Jewish community’s presence.

The Eastside Community Heritage have launched an exhibition on Jewish migration at Sinclair House.The Eastside Community Heritage have launched an exhibition on Jewish migration at Sinclair House.

“He made a huge contribution to getting the menorah in Gants Hill.

“That was a huge development in acknowledging the contribution and lives of the Jewish people in the borough.”

The free exhibition, at Sinclair House, in Woodford Bridge Road, opened on Thursday and will run until January 5, although Judith hopes to take it around the borough.

“We’re hoping it will tour Redbridge libraries, there’s so much interest in it and we’ve collected so much material.”

Keywords: Europe

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Exhibition explores the history and influence of Redbridge’s Jewish settlers

17:15 Niall Joyce
The Eastside Community Heritage have launched an exhibition on Jewish migration at Sinclair House.Judith Garfield MBE and Cllr Alan Weinberg MBE both on the far right with other members of Eastside Community Heritage at the launch

A new exhibition exploring the history and influence of the Jewish community in Redbridge offers an insight into the lives of those who first migrated to the area.

Trial preparation hearing set for two teens charged in connection with Ricky Hayden death

16:00 Janine Rasiah
Hundreds of mourners attended Ricky Hayden's funeral last month

A trial preparation hearing has been set for two 19 year olds charged in connection with Ricky Hayden’s death.

Revealed: Redbridge’s most affordable spots for commuters

15:30 Ellena Cruse
The station at Fairlop. One bedroom flats near the station are the cheapest rentals in the borough, at £129 a week. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

It’s one of the biggest dilemmas of urban living. We all want to live a bit closer to work, but still want to find somewhere affordable to call home.

Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre scoops nationwide ‘most improved’ award

13:15 Matthew Clemenson
Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre in Barkinside

One of the borough’s most popular swimming pools has been named the most improved Leisure Centre in the UK at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Former Gants Hill ‘brothel’ denied massage licence due to ‘links to sex industry’

Gants Hill Sauna, the previous name of the massage parlour.

Sikh charity SEVA ‘banned’ from feeding homeless at Seven Kings gurdwara

Volunteers at Singh Sabha London East, High Road, Seven Kings, preparing food parcels for Calais refugees.

King George Hospital’s NHS trust spends £47 an hour on agency staff ... and misses government targets

King George Hospital

Newbury Park student in semi-final for Miss England

Nikita has reached the semi-finals for Miss England 2017.

Neighbours rally round after thug’s armed rampage in Goodmayes

Feroz Patel came to the aid of a woman who was being attacked in Lynford Gardens. Picture Ken Mears.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now