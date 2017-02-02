Join In

Can you get 100% in our tricky Ilford town centre quiz?

Ilford Lane in the mid 20th century. Archant

With big plans for Ilford’s future hitting the headlines this week, how much do you know about the town’s past?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our 12 testing questions will put you through your paces to find out just how good your knowledge of Ilford really is.

Earlier today, the Recorder broke the news that one of the exciting plans for the town centre in the near future was to try and lure a university to the area.

With Crossrail round the corner, it is definitely an exciting time for the town.

Take our quiz on the town centre’s past and let us know how you get on by tweeting @IlfordRecorder with your results.