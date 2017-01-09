Henley Road resident wakes up to a ‘thunderstorm’ after car crashes into front wall

Residents were woken to a loud crash on Henley Road in Ilford this morning Rosaleen Fenton

An Ilford resident is cursing his bad luck after a car ploughed into his front wall in the early hours of this morning - and it’s not the first time its happened.

The whole of Henley Road, in Ilford, was woken up after a car crashed into a stationary car, before reversing into a wall.

The accident, which occurred just after 4am today, was bad luck for the 54-year-old resident whose car and front wall were damaged.

The man, suffering from flu, was in the living room when his front wall was completely destroyed.

He said: “It woke up the street, it sounded like a thunderstorm, there was a big loud bang.

“It was terrifying, you don’t know if it’s going to stop for a minute, it all happened so quickly.

“The car is a write-off also.”

The resident, who has lived in the house with his wife for more than 20 years, said the wall has been knocked down before.

He said: “It’s happened at least twice before and it was exactly the same, but that time they hit the wall head-on.

“It’s unlucky.

“I think the road markings need to change, people don’t realise its a roundabout, and so they don’t stop to look properly.”