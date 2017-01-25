Gallery

Heavy fog descends on Wanstead Park

The fog in Wanstead this morning. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A heavy fog descended on the borough today, causing a somewhat eerie feel and making life difficult for drivers.

The fog in Wanstead this morning. Picture: Ken Mears







However, the thick mist did provide avid photographers across Redbridge with some remarkable opportunities to grab atmospheric shots, and one Recorder photographer was on hand in Wanstead Park to catch a few stunning picturess of the fog-smothered borough.

Did you snap any amazing fog shots? Email them to Matthew.Clemenson@archant.co.uk