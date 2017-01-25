Heavy fog descends on Wanstead Park
15:09 25 January 2017
Archant
A heavy fog descended on the borough today, causing a somewhat eerie feel and making life difficult for drivers.
WDR wk04 fog pics
The fog in Wanstead this morning. Picture: Ken Mears
The fog in Wanstead this morning. Picture: Ken Mears
The fog in Wanstead this morning. Picture: Ken Mears
The fog in Wanstead this morning. Picture: Ken Mears
The fog in Wanstead this morning. Picture: Ken Mears
The fog in Wanstead this morning. Picture: Ken Mears
The fog in Wanstead this morning. Picture: Ken Mears
However, the thick mist did provide avid photographers across Redbridge with some remarkable opportunities to grab atmospheric shots, and one Recorder photographer was on hand in Wanstead Park to catch a few stunning picturess of the fog-smothered borough.
Did you snap any amazing fog shots? Email them to Matthew.Clemenson@archant.co.uk