Revealed: Huge difference in life expectancy between north and south of Redbridge

10:53 19 January 2017

Residents living in the south of the borough will on average die six years earlier than those living in the north.

New figures collected by Redbridge Public Health shows that while a baby boy born in Loxford will have a life expectancy of 76 years, one born in Barkingside will likely live to 82.

Women also fare better north of the borough and have a life expectancy of 88 years compared with 82 in the south.

Speaking at the Redbridge Equalities Forum at Gants Hill United Reformed Church, Woodford Avenue, on Monday health principal Mumtaz Meeran said that cross sections of the community will be targeted to address the health inequalities.

“Our health as individuals and communities is influenced by many factors including background, lifestyle and the wider physical, social and economic environment in which we are raised, live and work,” she said.

“Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the most common cause of preventable deaths in Redbridge. Inequalities in premature deaths from CVD still persist with Goodmayes, Loxford and Newbury wards having the highest mortality ratio in comparison to other wards.”

Redbridge Public Health has commissioned services and worked in conjunction with the council to improve the health of all residents – including a ban on new fast food shops opening within 400metres of a school.

It is also taking a cradle to the grave approach to tackle inequalities, including giving vitamins to all mums-to-be regardless of their financial status, and health checks for those aged 40 to 70.

Over 75s will continue to receive regular GP MOTs.

Overall the data shows that residents lead long and healthy lives, with both Redbridge men and women having a greater life expectancy than the London and national averages.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said all residents should have the same life chances no matter where they live.

Ilford South MP Mike Gapes said: “One of the main causes of health inequality is poor housing.

“We need much more higher quality, housing association and local authority rented accommodation and much more action to enforce standards in the private rented sector.”

