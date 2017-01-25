Search

Advanced search

King George Hospital A&E’s overnight closure plans cancelled

15:50 25 January 2017

King George Hospital, in Goodmayes, is one of the two hospitals BHRUT are responsible for.

King George Hospital, in Goodmayes, is one of the two hospitals BHRUT are responsible for.

Archant

Plans to close King George Hospital’s A&E over night later this year have been cancelled, but the department is still on track to be permanently closed by 2019.

1 Comments

In an email seen by the Recorder, Jane Milligan, executive lead for the North East London Sustainability and Transformation Plan (NEL STP), revealed plans to close the Goodmayes A&E overnight have been shelved.

She said: “It is our intention to make the changes by 2019 but please be assured nothing will happen until we are fully satisfied all the necessary resources are in place, including the additional capacity at the neighbouring hospitals, and we have made sure it is safe for our patients.

“In the meantime, the existing A&E facilities at King George will continue to operate as now.

“We were considering an option to close the unit at night later this year but have decided not to go ahead with it.

“This is to avoid any confusion among the public as we want all of the new arrangements in place and properly publicised and explained before we introduce them.”

The STP is drawn up in line with the NHS’s Five Year Forward Plan, which aims to save money by increasing efficiency across the service.

In November the Recorder reported that plans were in place that would see King George’s A&E close overnight by September 2017 before being fully transitioned to an urgent care unit by 2019.

Andy Walker, a former councillor and campaigner for the Save King George Hospital A&E group welcomed the news the night closures would no longer go ahead, but stressed the long-fought overall closure by 2019 was still the wrong move for Redbridge.

He told the Recorder: “It’s a small step in the right direction, but it’s also shown exactly what this process is all about, which is managing the decline of the NHS.

“They simply haven’t got the doctors to be able to keep King George open. We pay to keep bankers here in England and we should pay to keep doctors here.”

A final draft of the NEL STP plan is due to be written and submitted by April.

Keywords: King George Hospital NHS United Kingdom London

1 comment

  • If they'd seen the queue for Queens Hospital trailing out beyond the traffic lights they'd see that closing any department of any local hospital at any time is too ridiculous to consider. But consider this; there are dwellings going up around her like there's no tomorrow. The new people living in them will want proper, YES PROPER, hospital services. Anybody with any sense can see the prospect of altering downwards the provision of health services locally is madness and will cost lives. We know it, YOU know it!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Pont Rouge

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Seven Kings teenager jailed for 14 years for Woodford Bridge stabbing

12:47 Ryan Tute and Ralph Blackburn
Aaron Gaiete was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment for the murder of Charlie Kutyauripo at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old who stabbed his former friend Charlie Kutyauripo to death last January can now be named as Aaron Gaiete, after a judge lifted reporting restrictions.

No winners in Woodford Bridge stabbing which destroyed two lives

17:15 Ralph Blackburn
The family of Charlie Kutyauripo (left to right) father Farai, brother Dennis, great aunt Monica and mother Matilda pause to look at the flowers outside the Ashton Playing Fields in Woodford Green east London where he died after being stabbed on January 9th as he was attending a female friend's 16th birthday party. Picture: John Stillwell/PA.

Just over a year on from that fateful night when Charlie Kutyauripo was stabbed to death, his family finally have justice.

King George Hospital A&E’s overnight closure plans cancelled

15:50 Matthew Clemenson
King George Hospital, in Goodmayes, is one of the two hospitals BHRUT are responsible for.

Plans to close King George Hospital’s A&E over night later this year have been cancelled, but the department is still on track to be permanently closed by 2019.

Woodford Green residents issue plea over parents’ bad parking

12:32 Rosaleen Fenton
The Roses estate (credit: Google Maps)

It’s not the Wars of the Roses as we know it but long-suffering residents of a Woodford Green estate say they are tired of bad parking.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

All Central line services in Redbridge cancelled on Thursday during Hainault depot staff strike

RMT staff will strike for 24 hours from 9pm Wednesday. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

Fatal crash in Seven Kings after car collides with tree

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Redbridge Muslim charity gets green light to create 10,000 burial spaces in Havering

Mohamed Omer, founding member of the Muslim Gardens of Peace in Hainault

Neighbours in shock after Green Lane horror crash in Seven Kings

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now