Haven House Children’s Charity holds festive family fun event

Kiran Madan left and Ruby-Mo enjoyed the Haven House Christmas party. Haven House

Haven House Children’s Hospice provided some much-needed Christmas cheer for families by holding a festive party at a school.

More than 100 people, including staff and volunteers attended the event at Forest School, College Place, Snaresbrook.

Activities included a pantomime, games, festive food, face painting and presents from Santa in a red grotto.

The charity’s chief executive, Mike Palfreman said: “It was fantastic to see so many children and parents enjoying our family Christmas party.

“The seasonal period can be a very difficult time for families with life-limited children, and to be able to provide a space where they can come together and have fun was heartening to see.

“We are grateful to Forest School for their support and to our volunteers and staff for creating such an event for our families.”

For more information on the charity, visit havenhouse.org.uk