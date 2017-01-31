Search

Advanced search

Have you been affected by the Trump travel ban?

07:00 31 January 2017

Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. Picture: PA

Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Are you from Redbridge? Have you been affected by Donald Trump’s travel ban? If so we want to hear from you and we will try and help you.

Comment

On Friday president Trump signed an executive order halting the US refugee plan for 120 days, indefinitely banning Syrian refugees and suspending the entry of nationals from seven Muslim majority countries.

They include Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The order attracted wide condemnation from across the globe, and was criticised by Sir Mo Farah, who could be affected, and both Ilford MPs.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting signed a petition to stop president Trump’s state visit later this year, which has now gathered more than 1.3million signatures.

He said: “Many more of you may be worried by the climate created by the kind of politics represented by Donald Trump.

“The kind of politics that sews hatred and division and the kind of politics that seeks to marginalise people for being “different”.

“I want you to know that I am with you and we will stand together to fight for a world free from bigotry and oppression.”

Are you going to be affected by president Trump’s ban? Email ralph.blackburn@archant.co.uk to tell us your story.

Keywords: Wes Streeting Syria United States

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting warns of consequences of NHS pay cap

36 minutes ago Niall Joyce
Ilford North MP Wes Streeting

The current crisis facing the NHS ‘will only get worse’ if the government doesn’t scrap its one per cent (pc) cap on staff pay says Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

Video: Ilford South MP Mike Gapes brands the prime minister ‘Theresa the appeaser’ in Parliament

08:01 Matthew Clemenson
Mike Gapes, Ilford South MP

Veteran Ilford South MP Mike Gapes has branded prime minister Theresa May “Theresa the appeaser” over her approach to newly elected American president Donald Trump.

Have you been affected by the Trump travel ban?

07:00 Ralph Blackburn
Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. Picture: PA

Are you from Redbridge? Have you been affected by Donald Trump’s travel ban? If so we want to hear from you and we will try and help you.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting tables single market amendment to article 50 Brexit bill

Yesterday, 17:41 Matthew Clemenson
Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting today tabled an amendment to the parliamentary bill that would take the UK out of the EU and out of the single market.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Updated: Stabbing victim hospitalised after attack at Newbury Park supermarket

Paramedics were called to the Sainsbury's store in King George Avenue, Newbury Park after a person was stabbed in the car park on Saturday night. Photo: Google Maps

Broken down lorry at Redbridge Roundabout causing A12 travel woes

Delays after A12 lane is closed temporarily (credit: TfL)

A behind-the-scenes look at what will soon be Redbridge’s nearest emergency department

Queen’s Hospital A&E. Emergency Dept Matron, Jack Stevens.

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

Police appeal for information after man discovered in ‘critical condition’ in Snaresbrook car park

Police at the scene of an incident in the car park by Epping Forest on Snaresbrook Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now