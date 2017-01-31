Have you been affected by the Trump travel ban?

Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Are you from Redbridge? Have you been affected by Donald Trump’s travel ban? If so we want to hear from you and we will try and help you.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Friday president Trump signed an executive order halting the US refugee plan for 120 days, indefinitely banning Syrian refugees and suspending the entry of nationals from seven Muslim majority countries.

They include Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The order attracted wide condemnation from across the globe, and was criticised by Sir Mo Farah, who could be affected, and both Ilford MPs.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting signed a petition to stop president Trump’s state visit later this year, which has now gathered more than 1.3million signatures.

He said: “Many more of you may be worried by the climate created by the kind of politics represented by Donald Trump.

“The kind of politics that sews hatred and division and the kind of politics that seeks to marginalise people for being “different”.

“I want you to know that I am with you and we will stand together to fight for a world free from bigotry and oppression.”

Are you going to be affected by president Trump’s ban? Email ralph.blackburn@archant.co.uk to tell us your story.