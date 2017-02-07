Grandmother hit while crossing Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car while crossing Woodford Avenue, in Gants Hill.

Emergency services were called at 2.25pm to find the pedestrian suffering with leg injuries.

She has since been taken to hospital, where she is believed to be recovering.

The victim’s grandson, Rimes, 16, told the Recorder his grandmother was crossing the road after doing her shopping.

“A car stopped, letting her go but I don’t think she checked the other lane and unfortunately a car hit her as she was crossing.

Eyewitnesses also reported seeing blood on the slip road after the incident.

Rimes continued: “My grandmother is very capable and healthy enough to go places on her own and do many things, she helps my mother a lot.

“This was just really unfortunate and accidental.”

A staff member at Serene Fish & Chips, overlooking Woodford Avenue, said: “The woman was crossing the road with her shopping when she was hit.”

The road was closed southbound for several hours, while at the same time London Ambulance Service helped a man in his 50s who had fallen over and could not get up.

The incidents are not believed to be linked.

The road has since reopened.