Got a free Friday night? Come along to live music in Ilford

The Seven Kings and Goodmayes Allotment Society are hosting its seventh annual festival at the Goodmayes Allotments. Rachel Eyres, Archant

Live music, relaxed vibes and a pint of real ale in hand, there aren’t many better ways to spend a Friday night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At the Rafa Club in Cranbrook Road, performers from the Redbridge Green Fair Live Music Club entertain crowds twice a month.

Steve Collins, club organiser, said attendees are guaranteed an excellent night.

He said: “For people who have never come before, it’s a very nice environment.”

Tomorrow (Friday), three acts will take to the stage as part of the club’s Acoustic Zone night.

This includes folk duo Sally Vinson & Rachel Eyres who will be performing a mix of bluegrass covers & original songs on guitar, mandolin & fiddle.

Steve said: “The pair performed last year and had a really enthusiastic reception.

“They were great.”

The club also works hard to promote young talent in the borough.

On the night, Luke Drummond and Margarita Helene are debuting at the club.

At 15-years-old, Luke is an accomplished classical guitarist and Margarita, 20, sings originals and recent covers & plays keyboard & guitar.

Both are “brilliant”, added Steve.

He said: “They both played at our festival last year to a really good reception.

“The club night is a very friendly-family atmosphere where everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the music.” Although the Rafa club was founded by the Royal Air Force in 1945, it is one of the borough’s best kept secrets,

Located opposite Valentines Park, the innocuous looking semi-detached house is filled with jazz every Thursday night.

Former Redbridge Mayor Cllr Barbara White regularly performs and is also the club’s secretary.

The Acoustic Zone night at the Rafa Club, Cranbrook Road, Ilford starts at 7.45pm. £5 for adults, £2 for under-18s.