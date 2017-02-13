Search

Goodmayes junction closed following a collision involving police car

17:55 13 February 2017

Goodmayes junction collision. Pic: Julian Sava

Goodmayes junction collision. Pic: Julian Sava

Archant

A busy high road has been closed following a collision between a police car and a medical vehicle earlier this afternoon.

The crash happened in Goodmayes junction, between Barley Lane and High Street, shortly before 5pm.

A spokeswoman for the Met said: “Police were called at 16.56 to reports of a collision between a police car in collision with a medical vehicle - only minor injuries have been reported so far.”

It is the fifth accident at the junction this year.

