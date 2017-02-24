Video

Goodmayes Island Records star Nick Brewer to deliver music workshops at Hornchurch school

Rapper Nick Brewer with pupils at Albany School Archant

A British rapper will run a series of school music workshops as a way of showing gratitude for the help he received from mentors.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited Rapper Nick Brewer gives back Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Picture: Nick Brewer Rapper Nick Brewer with pupils at Albany School Rapper Nick Brewer with pupils at Albany School



0 1 / 2

Island Records star Nick Brewer, 27, from Goodmayes, who climbed up the charts in 2015 with hit single Talk To Me featuring Bibi Bourelly, will deliver the programme at The Albany School, Broadstone Road, Hornchurch.

Having previously worked as a youth worker for the Lifeline Project in Barking and Dagenham, Nick said it was his duty to continue helping youngsters.

“It’s really really important to me,” he said.

“I had older role models and people who mentored and invested in me.

“I did three DJ workshops, that’s how I got into music.

“I know the impact positive role models can have.

“So I really think I have a responsibility to do the same thing.”

The project will explore the power that writing positive lyrics can have.

Assistant headteacher, Dave Malbon added: “The aim of the project will be for the students to create a song or poem with a positive message.”

The rapper work with around 30 Year 7 and Year 8 pupils on a 4 week project beginning with an introductory workshop today (Thursday).

He hopes to then deliver a further four to six in-depth sessions.

“We will look at rhythm, production, and the students will also get a chance to use studio equipment to professionally record what they write,” he continued.

“I believe that everyone can have a positive impact in their spheres, and lyric writing can be a impactful way of doing this.

“We will get the young people writing a few of their own songs.”

Nick, who grew up in Waltham Forest, developed a passion for music at the age of eight.

He moved to Goodmayes aged 14, learnt to DJ, play the guitar and drums and attended the sixth form at St Edward’s Church of England School, London Road, Romford.

Nick’s early musical influences include rappers Nas, Wretch 32 and Kano.

His first mixtape 2010’s Alone With My Thoughts was followed up by Part 2 in 2011, Flat 10 in 2013 and Four Miles Further in 2014.

The star plans on releasing a new song every Friday on his social media sites.

Visit @ItsNickBrewer on Twitter and Instagram for details.