Goodmayes Hospital patient’s art exhibition a hit with staff and patients

Goodmayes Hospital patient Robert Morris wowed staff and patients with an art exhibition at the hospital last week. Archant

Staff and patients at Goodmayes Hospital flocked to an art exhibition held at Sunflowers Court last week.

The paintings, drawings and sculptures on display at the Barley Lane hospital were produced by patient Robert Morris, who is at the hospital for mental health treatments.

Clinical staff believe his artistic works have helped his recovery.

Occupational Therapist Roy Li said: “Robert’s artwork proved to be really popular with both staff and patients.

“The room was busy for most of the day and his paintings and sculptures received much praise from visitors.

“Robert speaks positively of the sense of focus; feeling productive; and overall therapeutic feeling from engaging in his art. We hope he continues producing such great art when he leaves Sunflowers Court.”

Robert himself was similarly optimistic.

He said: “Anyone can be an artist. Anyone can pick up a pencil and do a scribble, can put their imagination on paper.

“I am doing this exhibition because it is important to leave something behind. Something that might cheer someone up, something that may make someone reminisce.

“Sometimes someone may be having a bad day and my painting might remind them that they are not alone.

“You have to get up each morning and try. Put a smiley face on. Get your pencils out…”