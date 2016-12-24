Gallery

Goodmayes Community Centre ‘caters for the locality and does what it says on the tin’

From left, Biddy Buddle, Barbara Christie, Ann McGeogh at the Christmas lunch club held at Goodmayes Community Centre. Photo: Ann-Marie-Abbasah Archant

Members of the community tucked into a Christmas lunch with all the trimmings last week, in what has become a thriving social hub.

Polish East London Choral Society in the name of St Maximilian Kolbe practices at Goodmayes Community Centre. Photo taken in Brentwood Cathedral in 2014. Musical director Ela Barrass, far left in white shoes, our conductor of more than 35 years Aniela Polnik is standing next to Ela all in black and I am sitting in the middle with the grey shoes and pink bag.









From keep-fit classes, a language school, a polish choir, yoga classes, coffee mornings, and a social activity club for people aged 18 and over, there is something for everyone at Goodmayes Community Centre.

The success of the centre is all down to cheerful volunteers, adult social services staff, centre members and chairman Keith Stanbury.

“Originally it started in 2011 when I was approaching retirement age,” said Keith.

“My wife and I decided we would stay in Goodmayes. We were thinking about downsizing and moving away but we had lived here for 30 years, our friends were here, our children went to school here, my career had been here, I’m an accountant. I wanted to put something back into the community.”

When Keith became chairman of the Goodmayes Residents Association (GRASS) he reformed it into a registered charity and sought a way to develop a community centre in the ward.

He successfully secured around £40,000 from Redbridge Council and Swan Housing Association which had designed a community space within a new block of flats.

Keith used the money for the space and the centre in Green Lanes, Goodmayes, as it is now known was born.

Pensioner Ann McGeoch, who attends the lunch club, twice-a-week said: “It is very good. The food is very good and there’s always a good choice.”

Carol Loveridge added: “If I wasn’t here I would be sitting at home or probably spending money that I haven’t got.”

Goodmayes resident, David Strange continued: “I’ve been coming since it started. I’m on the committee. I like what this centre is doing. It caters for the locality and does what it says on the tin.”

This sentiment is echoed by Ania Chudy of the Polish East London Choral Society which practices at the centre.

“The choir celebrated it’s 50th anniversary in 2013,” said Ania.

“After the Second World War, there was a lot of Polish refugees in the UK. They had to stick together to create communities to help themselves.

“Many, if not most, were released from German concentration camps, Russian labour camps and the Polish forces.

“It would be very difficult for us to continue if it was not for the community centre.”

Pauletta Grant runs the 59+ Keep Fit Club.

“It is aimed at women and men who are 59 and over who want to keep fit in an environment that meets their needs,” she said.

“The group is important to the attendees. They undertake light weight training and cardiovascular exercises and feel that the weekly workouts help to maintain their physical health and wellbeing.

“But I have to say, we spend a lot of time laughing. The attendees are from different cultures, speak different languages and have had different life experiences.

“After we have exercised, we have a cup of tea and a chat about current affairs and local issues and differing views are exchanged.”

Encouraging people to attend she added: “If you want to feel physically and mentally better, enjoy a cup of tea, a chat and a laugh then come to the 59+Keep Fit Club and you won’t be disappointed.”

Former Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Barbara White, who had enjoyed the two-course Christmas lunch said: “I think it’s [Goodmayes Community Centre] wonderful.

“It makes me proud to be a councillor in Goodmayes. I love the idea of the community support.

“Well done to Keith Stanbury and of course all the helpers.”