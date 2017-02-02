Search

Goodmayes care home residents evacuated as ‘heavy smoke’ billowed from first floor

08:14 02 February 2017

Residents were evacuated during a fire at a flat in Goodmayes. Picture: PA

Archant

Residents at a care home were evacuated from a smoke-filled flat while firefighters tackled a blaze there late last night.

Eight residents were evacuating the premises by the time the London Fire Brigade arrived.

A spokesman for Ilford fire station confirmed they were called at 10.43pm to the Airthrie Homes care home in Airthrie Road, Goodmayes, to find a fire billowing heavy smoke.

He said: “There was heavy smoke on the first floor and we helped evacuated the residents.

“We managed to save 75 per cent of the property.

“Excellent work was done by all crews in attendance to stop the fire spreading to nearby adjoining properties.”

The fire was under control by 11.35pm.

Fire crews from Ilford and Dagenham fire stations attended the scene.

Staff at the care home declined to comment on the matter.

The London Fire Brigade’s Fire Investigation Team are now looking into the cause of the fire.

