Goodmayes car collision occurs in the early hours of New Year’s Day

Accident on High Road in Goodmayes (credit: Julian Sava/YouTube) Julian Salvat

A car collision occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Goodmayes.

Police were called just before 1am on New Year’s Day to the accident in High Road, Goodmayes.

Resident Julian Sava filmed the aftermath of the incident which a Met Police spokesman described as a ‘damage only collision’.

There were no arrests made.