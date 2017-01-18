Poll

Get involved: Help name new Goodmayes fruit orchard

Redbridge Council leader joined Cllr Kam Rai and Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Gurdial Bhamra and residents of to plant trees at Goodmayes Park to improve the area. Cllr Kam Rai

People are being encouraged to help name a new orchard that was planted in an under used section of a park on Saturday.

Lead by cabinet member for finance and resources, Cllr Kam Rai, green-fingered residents gathered at Goodmayes Park Extension, Aberdour Road, Goodmayes to plant 35 cherry, apple, plum and pear trees.

The event took place with the help of south London-based charity Trees for Cities which helps transform unused community spaces into vibrant green areas.

“It was really great to see the number of local and further afield volunteers who came in the freezing cold to help improve Goodmayes,” said Cllr Rai.

“The orchard itself will help the park become an identity and give the extension it’s own identity.

“It’s currently called Goodmayes Park Extension and all people use it for is a cut through, now we can use it as a great community space.”

Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Gurdial Bhamra, council leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Cllr Bert Jones and Cllr Barbara White also helped plant trees.

“It was a fun day with some singers, food and hard work and I think we all know the benefits of greenery on health and well being,” Cllr Rai continued.

“We would love to hear suggestions on a new name for the ground.”

Names in the running include The Pip Stop, Goodmayes Green, Orchard Field, Goodmayes Community Orchard, Unity Park, Goodmayes Fruit Farm and The Little Apple.

What do you think? Have your say and take our poll.