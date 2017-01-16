Future Taekwondo Olympian from Gants Hill wins praise representing country

Ilyas Hussain, one of three triplets, recently represented Great Britain in the Taekwondo World Championships, held in Vancouver and is a potential Olympian of the future. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

A 15-year-old boy is back in training after suffering defeat by the narrowest of margins at a martial arts competition in Vancouver.

Year 10 Beal High School pupil Ilyas Hussain, wearing red head gear, in action at a competition in Vancouver Year 10 Beal High School pupil Ilyas Hussain, wearing red head gear, in action at a competition in Vancouver

Ilyas Hussain, who attends Beal High School, Woodford Bridge Road, Redbridge, represented Great Britain at the world taekwondo junior championships in Canada.

GB taekwondo talent manager Steve Green was so impressed he wrote a letter to Ilyas to congratulate him on his efforts.

“On the behalf of the pathway coaches and the pathway team I would like to thank you for contributing to the GBR team and its international image of professionalism and discipline,” read Mr Green’s letter.

“Although you lost to Spain in the first round [2-1], this was a close match which you fought with real conviction and purpose.”

Ilyas’ dad, Amjid Hussain, 51, said: “I’m very proud, Ilyas is ranked 19 in the world to get through to the top 100 is amazing.”

The taekwondo genius who lives in Gants Hill with his family, is one of three triplets who all have taken up the sport.

(from left to right) Triplets Ismail, Ilyas have represented Great Britain in competitions and Ibraham Hussain, 15. Picture by Ellie Hoskins (from left to right) Triplets Ismail, Ilyas have represented Great Britain in competitions and Ibraham Hussain, 15. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Ilyas and his brother Ismail represent the country at a number of events.

The teenager said: “I enjoy it a lot, especially competing and travelling around the world. I’ve been to Germany, Austria, Luxemborg, Sweden, Canada, Denmark and Korea.”

Taekwondo started off as a hobby for the teenager but he soon developed a talent for it and was selected for the British national team at the age of nine.

Despite his losing the match in November, Ilyas remains optimistic about his future in the sport.

“I felt it was good. I improved on a few things, It was a good experience,” he continued.

The youngster leaves on Saturday for a match in Germany and has events in Holland along with the European games in Athens later this year.

“I would like to reach the Olympics in 2020,” he continued.

Headteacher Térèse Wilmot said the school was “proud” to support him.