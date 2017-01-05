Further delays on A406 between Ilford and Walthamstow as lorry breaks down after earlier accident

Traffic is queuing on the A406 because of an earlier accident Picture: Met Police Archant

There are still severe delays on the A406 due to a broken down lorry after an earlier accident caused huge tailbacks this morning.

There is still queueing traffic southbound at the Ilford flyover as the broken down vehicle is blocking one lane.

Police were called to the A406 at 6.10am today after reports of a collision between two cars on the A406 in Ilford at the junction with Romford Road.

No-one was reported to be injured and the drivers and passengers were stood outside their vehicles when emergency services arrived.

An operation is underway to remove the vehicles from the carriageway.

There are long delays on the A406 North Circular southbound in Ilford, after the Ilford flyover.

Congestion now backs up to the Crooked Billet in Walthamstow.

All lanes have now reopened.