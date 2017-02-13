Search

Fundraiser set up to support Seven Kings father stuck in Abu Dhabi

15:18 13 February 2017

Christoper Ashie-Nikoi

Archant

A fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for Christopher Ashie-Nikoi as his family struggles to cover the costs of his accommodation and basic needs.

The father-of-two is currently stuck in Abu Dhabi, despite being acquitted of smuggling synthetic cannabis in October, as authorities appeal the decision.

Christopher, 30, has now been in the UAE for more than a year, after flying out to celebrate his 29th birthday on February 7, 2016, whilst his friends have since returned to the UK after being given back their passports.

Christopher’s mum, Gwen Monfared, of Leeds Road, Seven Kings, said the lack of action by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the last month has been ‘frustrating’.

Gwen said: “It’s all quite frustrating because everybody is asking ‘what’s going on?’

“We set up a gofundme because now we are struggling to sustain paying for somewhere for him to stay, his medical fees and food - as well as the legal costs.”

Gwen thanked everyone that has been supporting the family through signing the petition, sharing Christopher’s story and donating money.

“I can’t begin to thank everyone to be honest it’s amazing, I’m blessed with the people I have around me, they have supported me financially and have helped to keep me sane.

“Loads of my friends from work have been putting money in - they’re all helping to do this.

“It try to find the words but I’m blown away by it.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed it was helping Christopher, but it cannot interfere in the UAE’s legal process.

No court date for the appeal has been set and it is up to Christopher’s lawyer, a Dubai local, to ensure the case is progressing.

To donate to the petition go to bit.ly/2lbLDuD.

