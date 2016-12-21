Search

Fullwell Cross menorah built in dedication to late Rabbi Muller

17:42 21 December 2016

Aryeh Levinson, Rabbi Muller's son Yitzy and Rabbi Sufrin at the menorah

Aryeh Levinson, Rabbi Muller's son Yitzy and Rabbi Sufrin at the menorah

Archant

A menorah dedicated to a late Rabbi has been erected in the middle of a roundabout thanks to the efforts of his son and the Jewish community.

A ceremony will be held at the menorah on Wednesday, December 28

The giant menorah, a nine branched candelabrum lit during the eight days of Hanukkah, stands in the middle of the Fulwell Cross roundabout and was the brain child of Rabbi Moshe Muller, who passed away in May this year.

Rabbi Muller, a director at the Chabad Lubavitch Centre, in Woodford Avenue, wanted to build a menorah in Fullwell Cross to accompany the one on the Gants Hill roundabout but died before he could see his project completed.

Following his death the Rabbi’s colleague, Rabbi Aryeh Sufrin, decided to finish the project in memory of his close friend.

“Rabbi Muller was my colleague at the centre, he passed away seven months ago,” said Rabbi Sufrin.

“It was his project, and one of the things we had been speaking about, in this time, was there wasn’t a menorah in the Fullwell Cross roundabout.

“He passed away during this project. He brought light to so many people in such dark places - we thought it would be good thing to carry it on.

“One of his sons, now 16, was one of the designers of it and was very active throughout.”

There will be a special ceremony at the huge menorah, built by Allen Grant, on Wednesday, December 28, and Rabbi Sufrin hopes many people will attend as the structure represents helping each other out.

“The most important thing about life is what we leave behind. What he left behind was a great void but in a little way, at least, we are continuing his efforts.

“People should be aware that it is through these acts of kindness that brings a big difference to people’s life.

“It is a universal message of faith, and people who aren’t religious, to impact people’s lives just by doing something little.

“Whether that’s bringing food to someone who’s hungry or helping someone stay warm in the winter we can make the difference to peoples lives.”

