Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre scoops nationwide ‘most improved’ award

Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre in Barkinside Archant

One of the borough’s most popular swimming pools has been named the most improved Leisure Centre in the UK at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre in Barkingside High Street took home the award at the Association for Public Service Excellence awards earlier this month.

The criteria rate a range of measures including how well the leisure centre is used, sources of revenue, members and leisure pass users; general facility expenditure and the level of investment at Fullwell Cross since 2008.

Cllr Sheila Bain, cabinet member for civic pride, said, “I’m pleased that Fullwell Cross has been recognised in this way and it shows how seriously the Council takes leisure provision in the Borough.

“Thousands of residents take advantage of the leisure centre’s facilities each year and we know how well valued it is by our community.”

“Of course we have ambitious plans for leisure in the Borough, with our intentions to build a pool in the west of the Borough recently announced.

“This would further complement the progress we have made with the new and improved swimming pool at Loxford School of Science and Technology, and our work to introduce a brand new public pool at Mayfield School.”