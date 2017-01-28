From investment banker to chick–lit writer: Woodford Green author pens first novel after death of her mother

Rachael with her mum Letitia. Picture Rachael Featherstone featherstone

After her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Rachael Featherstone quit her job to spend time with her and started writing. She tells Ellena Cruse about her debut novel and the death of her mum.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Puzzle girl book cover Puzzle girl book cover

Brought up on a Woodford Green council estate Rachael Featherstone worked hard to secure a place at Oxford University to read mathematics.

After graduating she was thrust into the world of investment banking and would work long hours and juggle heavy workloads.

“It was tough,” said Rachael, 28.

“But I learnt a lot and really enjoyed it.”

Rachael Featherstone went from numbers to letters. Rachael Featherstone went from numbers to letters.

Her world was turned upside down however when she got a phone call from her mum, Letitia, to say she had cancer.

“My mum was single most of her life but had just started to see someone,” she said.

“She started getting pains but put it down to having butterflies in her stomach. When the feeling wouldn’t go away she visited her GP and was told she had ovarian cancer.”

Letitia, who lived in Broomhill Court, bravely battled the disease and went into remission for two years, but when the disease returned in 2012, Rachael knew the situation “was only going to go one way”.

Rachael looking at her own story in kindle format. Rachael looking at her own story in kindle format.

The former head girl at Trinity Catholic High School, Mornington Road, Woodford Green, gave up the career to spend time with her mum.

From sheets of differential equations and algebra to waiting rooms and doctors’ appointments, Rachael’s life became a blur of trips to the hospital and snatched moments with her mum: “I saw a lot of her. That six months was very important to me,” she added.

Rachael was finding it hard to deal with the situation and her boyfriend (now husband) suggested that she needed some escapism.

She researched courses and the writing ones “just jumped out”.

Rachael with husband Tim on their wedding day. Rachael with husband Tim on their wedding day.

Rachael bought a copy of a writing magazine, read the tips. and gave herself six months to get a short story published and write a draft of a novel. She came second in a competition and the positive feedback spurred her on. “My mum loved my writing – I remember her laughing aloud as she read it,” said Rachael.

“She was proud of everything I did and was supportive, but she was really proud of my writing.”

Letitia died aged just 46 and her death brought home to Rachael how short life could be.

“There is not a normal way to be a writer – everyone has their own method. I didn’t want to spent years and years without knowing if I was doing any good, I wanted to know if it was a feasible thing. I looked at it like a job and was at my desk from 9am till 5pm.I am 100 per cent a goal orientated person – I had revision timetables for Year 9 sats and gave myself extra homework. I’m very structured.”

Rachael Featherstone's debut novel. Rachael Featherstone's debut novel.

After her novel draft was complete, she pitched her book to a literary agent who agreed to take her on. “I had Puzzle Girl in my head for a year – I spent lots of time in doctors’ waiting rooms and it gave me inspiration.

“Growing up I worked part-time in The Village bookshop and I would breathe books by Sophie Kinsella and laugh out loud. Wouldn’t it be amazing if I would write a book that made somebody feel that way?”

Visit amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B01N9JZJ3T or @WRITERachael

Puzzle Girl

Puzzle Girl, Rachael Featherstone’s debut novel, is about clued up career girl Cassy Brookes.

Cassy has life completely under control until one disastrous morning everything changes.

She finds herself stuck in a doctor’s surgery, and a cryptic message left in a crossword magazine sends her on a search for the mysterious “puzzle man” who left it.

Cassy is soon torn between finding her dream guy and outwitting her work nemesis, the devious Martin.

Will Cassy solve her puzzling love life? Puzzle Girl will be released on March 16, and is published by Accent Press.