Four car crash causes delays at Redbridge roundabout

There were delays at Redbridge roundabout after a four car crash. Picture: Ellena Cruse Archant

A collision between four cars is causing congestion at Redbridge roundabout this morning – despite all occupants avoiding serious injury.

Emergency services were called to the roundabout – which connects the A12 and A406 – at 9.20am to find the crashed vehicles.

London Ambulance Service has indicated no one has been seriously injured.

Police have blocked off the slip road from the eastbound A12 in Wanstead to the northbound A406 towards Woodford Green.

There are delays towards Wanstead, Redbridge and Gants Hill.