Former South Woodford poet pens book to raise cash for cystic fibrosis charity

Former Woodford County High School pupil, Marion Hertz, has penned a poetry book to raise money for charity. Marion Hertz

A children’s author is hoping sales of her second poetry book will help fund much needed holidays for families with sick children.

Marion Hertz, 70, a former Woodford County High School pupil, now lives in Hertfordshire and hopes to raise £6,000 for CF Dream Holidays.

The charity provides breaks to families across the UK with children suffering from cystic fibrosis.

“It’s a small charity run by a couple of people,” said Mrs Hertz.

“It’s a great charity. I have raised £5,000 and hopefully for Christmas I will up that to £6,000.”

My Computer Won’t Work and Other Problems is a selection of everyday occurrences that amuse children.

“The poems entertain kids, they can identify with them and it gives them an interest in poetry,” continued Mrs Hertz.

“I loved English at school and started writing 10 years ago. I was reading my grandchildren stories and some of them were so miserable I was getting upset. I wanted to read something sweet that had a happy ending and then I wrote my first book Wellington Wizard of Wishes.

“It was a nice feel good story about a special bear who could grant wishes to help people.”

Mrs Hertz whose grandfather, Nat Harris, used to run Denry’s Taylor Shop on the old Gates Corner in South Woodford - now the site of Waitrose on the High Road, self-published her first book and raised £2,000 for the charity.

“My second book was sponsored. Every penny that we raised has gone to the charity,” said the former Glebelands Avenue, Newbury Park resident.

The Hinckley based charity has been going for 30 years and was started by Elaine Tozer, whose 38-year-old daughter died in August from the condition.

“She did better than a lot of children we help,” said Mrs Tozer.

“Marion has been fantastic, she has helped us now for a good couple of years with our fund raising.

“Her poems are lovely, they are the sort of poems mum’s can read to their kids at night and are about all sorts of things children love.

“The holidays are important. This illness affects the whole family, there’s a huge amount of treatment needed. If mum is looking after a sick child, unfortunately the other children get pushed out, so its very important for the family to have a lovely time together.

“Marion has been wonderful helping us with this.”

To buy a copy of the book and help Marion raise money call 07787965282.