Former Miss Essex model from Ilford fulfils dream of starting glamorous clothing business

Model Sehar Zam who has started her own online business selling dresses with the help of the Princes Trust Archant

A few weeks into a new year usually sees broken resolutions but one model from Ilford has made sure her’s is starting with success.

Sehar Zam models clothes from her online store Sehar's Closet Sehar Zam models clothes from her online store Sehar's Closet

Sehar Zam, 25, has created an innovative online business selling glamorous but “affordable” evening wear for women.

The entrepreneur, who nurtured an ambition to run her own start-up after helping out in her mother’s store, launched Sehar’s Closet in December,

“It’s going really well,” she told the Recorder.

“I had a good response on the day I launched. People are expressing interest on the dresses and are purchasing them.”

The business, which sells around 30 dresses a week, costing between £80 to £150, got off the ground with some help from the Prince’s Trust’s enterprise scheme.

“The Trust gave me a mentor who helped and guided me,” continued Sehar.

“I was offered around £7,000 [to start the business] but I didn’t feel that I need to take it because I had already saved my own money.

“I felt if I needed it down the line and was clear about what I wanted to use it for, then I would take it. It’s a lot of money and you have to think twice.”

Sehar used e-commerce platform called Shopify to start her business.

“I started blogging first to gain an audience and get some traffic. Then I got some stock and organised a professional photographer to take pictures.”

Sehar, who came thid in a Miss Essex competition in March last year, models the glamorous gowns herself.

The entrepreneur aims to expand by opening her own store and designing some dresses herself in the future.

For more information on the online store visit seharscloset.com