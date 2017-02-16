Fire fighters tackle blaze at Marks and Spencer in South Woodford

Around 15 fire fighters attended the blaze. Archant

Three fire engines were called after a blaze broke out in a supermarket this morning.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to Marks and Spencer, in Goerge Lane, South Woodford, at 7.43 and had the blaze under control by 8.33.

A spokesman for LFB said: “We sent three engines and about 15 fire fighters. Five per cent of the back office was destroyed.”

So far there have been no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.