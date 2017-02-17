Search

Fine dining South Woodford restaurant closes after company goes into administration

12:50 17 February 2017

The kitchen at The Woodford

The kitchen at The Woodford

The Woodford

A popular high-end restaurant that won numerous awards last year has closed suddenly after it announced it had gone into administration on Valentines Day.

Inside The Woodford, formerly Funkymojoe, in South WoodfordInside The Woodford, formerly Funkymojoe, in South Woodford

The Woodford, in South Woodford High Street, is run by M&Co services, who filed a public notice of insolvency on February 14.

The next day, according to eyewitness reports, the restaurant closed suddenly at lunch time and has not reopened since.

A meeting of creditors still owed money by the business will now take place on February 28 at Hainault Business Park in Roebuck Road.

Last year the restaurant received the coveted Evening Standard London restaurant of the year award – which was subsequently stolen from the bar area.

Its website now states: “The Woodford is now closed, if you wish to contact us please email office@thewoodford.co.uk.”

The restaurant is owned by R and I properties, whose directors also own the Kosho bar in Romford and CTZN nightclub in Chelmsford.

A Recorder reporter who visited the premises this morning stated that although the doors were locked, tables inside were still fully laid with wine glasses and table dressings.

