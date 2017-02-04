View from Youth Council: Zahra Mizra

Take part and vote for your next Member of Youth Parliament

The annual Redbridge Youth Election commenced on January 30, where 10 candidates from schools across Redbridge stand in the hope of becoming Redbridge’s next Member of Youth Parliament.

The Youth Election offers the chance for young people in Redbridge aged 11-18 to have their voice heard by the local council and to take an active part in decisions that will shape their community.

This year, the candidates’ manifestos cover issues such as cyber bullying, healthcare for under-18s and the promise to provide more opportunities for young people and their careers.

The candidates – Asha Abdi, George Thompson, Jovan Sindhar, Magiesha Maheswaran, Mariam Parwane, Rajveer Aytan, Tasnia Chowdhury, Taybah Crorie, Thaybah Abbas and Vanessa Madu – have all chosen two points for their manifesto which they believe will improve the lives of young people in Redbridge. Each candidate has expressed the changes they feel should be made within the borough and why they feel so passionately about the issues they have chosen to address.

Voting will take place in schools and projects until February 9, allowing young people to have their say in local affairs. We are asking parents, friends and family to encourage young people in Redbridge to take part and vote on the issues they feel to be the most important. If you would like more information on how you get involved in the Redbridge Youth Council, email youth.council@redbridge.gov.uk