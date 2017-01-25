Spiritual Life: Pastor Andrew Willis, High Road Baptist Church, Ilford

Pastor Andrew Willis Archant

It seems crazy that three weeks of a new year have passed already. And then I think that we are three weeks from Valentine’s Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It seems crazy that three weeks of a new year have passed already. And then I think that we are three weeks from Valentine’s Day.

I wonder if you, like many people made new year resolutions – to get fit, to watch less TV, to think more about others, to be more patient and forgiving. If so, then I guess by now you will have realised (again) how difficult it is to keep them.

With some things it is not that important… but when it comes to relationships, it really matters. An angry word, an unkind gesture, a thoughtless action can upset and offend so easily. And don’t we then feel a sense of disappointment and frustration?

I mentioned Valentine’s Day in my opening sentences because it is a day when we remember love: those whom we love and those who love us. The Bible says that one thing love does is “to keep no record of wrongs”; in other words when we love, we forgive. Ouch! Forgiveness always costs something – in order to forgive we must bear the insult, the pain, the offence caused by another person’s words or actions without wanting to pay them back or get even.

So, as we stand mid-way between new year and Valentine’s Day, maybe we stand mid-way between disappointment and the need of forgiveness. As a Christian I know that God has taken away the insult of my wrongs against Him and offers to me total forgiveness through Jesus Christ. What a difference we all could make in 2017 if we knew we were forgiven and, therefore, practised forgiveness towards others.

What a great year it would be!