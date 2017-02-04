Recorder letters: Mayor’s robes, garden bags, Trump, Brexit and parking

Mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra at Holocaust Memorial Day Event (Picture: Ken Mears) Archant

Surprised mayor did not wear gown

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Warren Gee, full address supplied, writes:

As a second generation Holocaust survivor whose family, except for my father, were murdered at the hands of the Nazis, I attended the memorial services in Valentines Park on January 27, as I do each year.

I was very surprised, and shocked, to see that the Mayor, Gurdial Bhamra, being the representative and ambassador of the London Borough of Redbridge, was not wearing his mayoral gown, nor was he wearing his mayoral cap. He is the only mayor that I can remember not to wear his gown, as all other mayors have done in the past.

I feel this is not the way to respect the 6,000,000 Jews and others who perished at the hands of the Nazis. Mayor Bhamra did not even have his head covered during prayers as is the Jewish tradition.

Green waste charge very unfair to older residents

Angela Banner,chairman, Redbridge Pensioners’ Forum, writes:

I write on behalf of Redbridge Pensioners’ Forum.

At our recent meeting, great concern and many worries were expressed as to the proposed new council system.

(I now understand that the proposal has been agreed).

Forum members are worried over having to pay £50 a year for green garden bags and very upset over the new schedule and rules for collections.

Not many have cars to take garden waste to tips.

Also, there is the problem of having to deal with overhanging growth from neighbours’ gardens whilst their own plots are fairly low maintenance. Branches from trees and shrubs take up a lot of space in a bag.

This does seem to be very unfair on Redbridge’s older residents and yet another example of a total disregard of the difficulties this will inflict on them.

Yes, they could get together with neighbours to share bags.

Yes, they could ask neighbours to co-operate and take garden waste to a tip. However, life is never that simple when trying to get people together.

Also, when signing up to receive said 50 bags – which will have to be collected from that household – what happens if more than one bag is needed by the time the fortnightly collection comes around? Are people going to have to buy more bags, and if so, from where? If the 50 aren’t used in one year, can they be carried over to the next?

Apparently, the winter collection points are still to be available from October to March – will this continue in future years? Again, it is difficult to transport garden waste without a vehicle.

All in all, this seems to be an open invitation to fly-tippers which the council has worked so hard to discourage.

Forum members will be contacting their ward councillors to express their annoyance.

It will be interesting to know if any councillors own up to voting in favour of the scheme.

I think there will be many disgruntled voters at the next council election.

Trump does not deserve state visit

Ron Jeffries, Aldborough Road North, Aldborough Hatch, writes:

Congratulations to Mike Gapes MP for speaking up in the debate on Monday. History records the appeasing of the 1930s.

Like many of your readers and MPs who spoke, my childhood was blighted by months eating my dinner and sleeping in a damp, draughty and unheated Anderson shelter at the bottom of the garden at my Newbury Park home during the Blitz.

Later, it was the same during the doodle-bugs, but in a Morrison shelter in the dining room with sandbags blocking out the light and air.

I pray that those days will not be repeated for my children and grandchildren.

I do not need anyone to lecture me about not making comparisons with fascism and the Nazis – especially so near Holocaust Memorial Day.

With over a million and a half others (to date – and growing) I have signed the petition calling on the government to withdraw the invitation for a state visit to the fellow across the pond who, I am given to understand, is now president (although I hope this is just a bad dream and I will wake soon!)

I am just sad that I did not feel up to taking part in the demonstration on Monday evening outside Downing Street.

MPs have duty to trigger Article 50

Will Podmore, Clavering Road, Wanstead, writes:

On December 8, the House of Commons agreed by 461 votes to 89 “That this House recognises … that it is Parliament’s responsibility to properly scrutinise the government while respecting the decision of the British people to leave the European Union; … recognises that this House should respect the wishes of the United Kingdom as expressed in the referendum on June 23; and further calls on the government to invoke article 50 by 31 March 2017.”

152 Labour MPs voted for, 56 abstained and 23 voted against. All the SNP MPs, the Green MP Caroline Lucas and most LibAnti-Dem MPs voted against.

Our referendum decision was fair and democratic, as the Electoral Commission concluded. It was a national vote, not one counted constituency by constituency.

So all MPs, however their constituents are thought to have voted, are obliged to honour our decision to leave the EU.

Now that the Supreme Court has ruled that the government may not trigger Article 50 without asking Parliament, Parliament has just one duty – to pass a law triggering Article 50 as soon as possible.

Parliament is not sovereign over the people. Parliament only derives its authority from the people, and must serve the people.

We must all have a say on parking

Donna Mizzi and Farooq Mohammed, WeWantSay, Wanstead, write:

Wanstead people must be given the option to reject any planned parking restrictions – in and around the high street, as well as in their own residential roads.

Wanstead people should be under no illusion. The council is NOT softening its resolve. Redbridge Council is still waiting to roll out the Wanstead parking scheme to make as much revenue and penalty fines as possible.

The vital difference is that WeWantSay, with local people, have won our demand for consultation, which halted the scheme’s February start date. With local support, we were able to present a total of 3,584 signatures to full council on January 19 – despite only being alerted to the scheme in the run-up to Christmas.

Though we achieved what the petition initially set out to do, we need to be prepared to act again in the near future. Because of the opinions expressed by local residents, businesses and visitors to the high street, we need to ensure that the option not to go ahead with a parking scheme in Wanstead is included in the full consultation.

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal said there would be a “gold standard” consultation. But cabinet member Cllr John Howard, responsible for pushing the restrictions, still speaks about introducing “the scheme” in May or June.

It’s vital that the council rips up its old scheme and starts again by paying attention to the views of local residents. Let’s be sure that the “gold standard” consultation is delivered and that we all have a say.