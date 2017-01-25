Recorder letters: Chicken shop ban, NHS protest, acute beds, single market, new train track, Holocaust Memorial Day and World Cancer Day

New chicken shops will be banned from opening within 400m of a school. Archant

I was delighted to learn that new takeaways will be banned within 400m of schools, writes Cllr Barbara White, Goodmayes.

As a newly-elected councillor I moved a similar resolution at full council in July 2010. I pointed out all the dangers of diabetes, strokes, heart disease due to obesity. I also pointed out the high salt content of some of these foods, some of which contained almost five times an adult’s recommended daily intake.

I made it quite clear that existing establishments would still remain and this was only to prevent new takeaways from opening near schools.

To me it was such a sensible motion to help to protect our children that I couldn’t imagine that it would fail. Sadly it did as the Conservative administration at the time voted it down.

Seven years on I wonder how many children we could have helped to put on the path of healthy eating.

We are asking all of our fellow Redbridge residents to put Saturday, March 18 in your diary, write Cllr Jas Athwal, council leader, and Cllr Mark A Santos, cabinet member for health and adult social care.

Join us on the local demonstration that day to give a signal to the prime minister, secretary of state for health and this Tory government that there is a crisis in our NHS and social care services and now is the time for them to act,

This Tory government seem to have their heads firmly stuck in the sand whilst our health and social care services struggle.

The prime minister seems out of touch with what is happening around the country and in our communities and how our health and social care services are facing enormous challenges, placing the sick and most vulnerable in our communities at risk.

In Redbridge this challenge is caused by the triple whammy of Tory cuts.

The government has cut funding to public sector services like health, social care and public health (our council has lost 40 per cent of its income from government due to Tory austerity policies); chronically underfunded these services since they came to power (the Tories have taken £4.6billion out of social care since 2010); and Redbridge does not get the funding from government appropriate to the needs of our communities.

We have been making the case for Redbridge locally, regionally and with our MPs Mike Gapes and Wes Streeting. However, we need your help to show the strength of feeling of our communities to the government.

Let’s tell them loud and clear to start to take their heads out of the sand and properly fund our health and social care services.

Join us on Saturday, March 18 at 1.30pm at Valentines Park (field by Perth Road entrance) and march with us to the town hall for a rally and speeches at 3pm.

During a debate on King George Hospital at Redbridge Council on January 19, all the main parties refused a request by 1,500 petitioners for the council to campaign for the re-opening of acute beds closed at King George in preparation for the closing of the A&E, writes Andy Walker, Blythswood Road, Ilford

Instead, Cllr Santos, the Redbridge cabinet health spokesperson, proposes to

pursue fair funding for our local NHS.

I invite Cllr Santos to quantify how many acute beds this means for King George Hospital.

MP Wes Streeting claims that we “could remain inside the single market alongside reformed rules on freedom of movement”, writes Will Podmore, Clavering Road, Wanstead.

That’s what Cameron tried to get from the EU before the referendum. They turned him down flat.

Staying in the single market would mean still giving the EU £11billion net every year and accepting the EU dogma of free movement. Staying in the single market would also mean being bound by single market rules.

Outside the single market we can still trade with customers in single market countries. Countries around the world trade with customers in the single market. We can do the same.

Leaving the single market is the only way to take back control of our borders and to take back control of our laws. Both sides in the referendum campaign made it clear that a vote to leave the EU would be a vote to leave the single market.

You reported this week about the screeching tunnel noise between Wanstead and Leytonstone, writesNigel Pitt, Woodcote Road, Wanstead.

Whilst there has been a marked improvement, I can still hear the trains rumbling beneath my house. This was never a problem before the new track was laid.

The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday, is ‘How can life go on?’, raising challenging questions for individuals, communities and nations in the aftermath of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides., writes Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

At around 6,000 events taking place across the country, people will reflect upon the horrors of the past and remember those who were killed, while honouring all those who survived and went on, with bravery, to rebuild their lives.

Every January, when we listen to the testimony of survivors, we don’t just learn a little more about the darkest chapters of human history, we are also reminded of where hatred and bigotry can lead if left unchallenged and unchecked.

Today, that lesson is more important than ever, which is why I urge you to attend an event in your community, listed at hmd.org.uk.

This Holocaust Memorial Day, let's learn from the lessons of the past to create a safer, better society.

Like many of your readers, I’ve had close family and friends affected by breast cancer, writes Lydia Bright, TOWIE star, Breast Cancer Care supporter.

That is why this World Cancer Day, February 4, 2017, I’m encouraging everyone to unite in a simple, but powerful life changing act – wearing a Unity Band®.

The Unity Band is made of two parts, knotted together, to represent strength in unity and the power of what can be achieved when people join forces. There are three pink Unity Bands to collect this World Cancer Day – so get yours at Asda stores throughout Essex and east London for a suggested donation of £2. Each pink Unity Band bought at Asda will raise money for the two leading breast cancer charities; Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now.

Over the last 20 years, Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign has helped Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now provide life-changing tailored care, support and information for anyone affected by breast cancer, as well as funding life-saving research into this devastating disease. Please join me this World Cancer Day and unite for people with breast cancer #ActofUnity.