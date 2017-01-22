Fatal crash in Ilford after car collides with tree
19:25 22 January 2017
Archant
A man in his early 20s has died in hospital after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services were called to Green Lane, Ilford, at 1.38am to reports of three men trapped in a car after colliding with the tree.
Firefighters then removed the roof of the car to try and get the man and his two passengers, both teenagers, out of the car.
All three were safely rescued and taken to east London hospitals, but the driver later died of his injuries.
The two passengers are in a stable condition and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police are in the process of informing next of kin.
“A post mortem examination will be arranged in due course.
“Enquiries continue and there have been no arrests.”