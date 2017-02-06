Search

Advanced search

Fancy having milk delivered to your door? A 120-year-old dairy is moving into Redbridge

07:00 06 February 2017

Milkman at work © parkerdairies.co.uk

Milkman at work © parkerdairies.co.uk

Archant

Expect to see old-fashioned milk floats and glass bottles appearing in the borough soon.

Comment
Milkman at work © parkerdairies.co.ukMilkman at work © parkerdairies.co.uk

Parker Dairies, which has been running for 120 years, is moving to Woodford Green after its Walthamstow base was purchased by developers for flats.

The journey to find a suitable site started last April, but the company struggled to find one which was suitable.

The problem is that we don’t make very good neighbours!”, said Paul Lough, depot manager.

He said: “Our milkmen still drive electric floats to deliver, so we’re up early so we don’t create traffic.

“We’re pretty noisy neighbours and our first route starts at 1am so that we are finished by 5am.”

Now the company have found the “perfect” site on an industrial estate in Anderson Road, Woodford Green, from where they will deliver milk, locally-roasted coffee, freshly baked bread, bacon and even dog food.

Waking up to milk bottles on your doorstep might seem like a distant memory, but a recent surge in popularity means business has steadily improved over the last three years.

Orders for plant-based milks such as almond, coconut and soya are increasing, said Phil.

He said: “It’s fantastic for us.

“These are products that we never used to sell but there’s a demand.”

After working in the dairy industry for more than 30 years, Phil is well versed in his delivery routine.

He said: “It’s great.

“You get a real mix of people.

“It’s a funny business, delivering milk can be a bit of a clandestine operation.

“Because we deliver so early, we have to make sure the milk is well hidden so it isn’t lifted.

“We also can be social workers, especially to elderly customers who might not speak to anyone else.

“We don’t see them as much now that we deliver so early, but I tell them to leave a note in the bottle if they want a lightbulb changed or something.”

Although the business has modernised, for instance, they now accept orders online and have got to grips with Twitter “mostly”, there is still an old-fashioned core.

Phil said: “We still accept payment by cash.

“I can walk into a garden and figure that they’ve left the money under the first big rock on the left.”

The dairy is moving to the borough on February 25.

For more information, click here.

Keywords: Twitter

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Fancy having milk delivered to your door? A 120-year-old dairy is moving into Redbridge

07:00 Rosaleen Fenton
Milkman at work © parkerdairies.co.uk

Expect to see old-fashioned milk floats and glass bottles appearing in the borough soon.

Injured man found in Ilford had been ‘shot and stabbed’

Yesterday, 19:18 Rosaleen Fenton
High Road

An investigation has been launched by the Met’s gang unit after a 22-year-old was shot in Ilford this morning.

Life in Hainault during the Blitz

Yesterday, 15:56 Derek Hall
London during the Blitz.

In the first of a serialised column, Hainault resident Derek Hall shares his experiences living through the blitz as a young boy in east London.

Ilford town centre a ‘war zone’ after police find man, 22, with ‘life changing injuries’

Yesterday, 13:22 Matthew Clemenson
Police officers closed Ilford High Road this morning after finding a man seriously injured in his car.

Ilford High Road is closed today as detectives from London’s gang crime unit investigate an incident involving a man found seriously injured in a car.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Ilford town centre a ‘war zone’ after police find man, 22, with ‘life changing injuries’

Police officers closed Ilford High Road this morning after finding a man seriously injured in his car.

Injured man found in Ilford had been ‘shot and stabbed’

High Road

Fancy having milk delivered to your door? A 120-year-old dairy is moving into Redbridge

Milkman at work © parkerdairies.co.uk

PICTURES: Police find 500 cannabis plants in raid on factory in Ilford

Around 500 annabis plants were found at a factory in Eastern Avenue, Ilford (credit: Redbridge Police)

A behind-the-scenes look at what will soon be Redbridge’s nearest emergency department

Queen’s Hospital A&E. Emergency Dept Matron, Jack Stevens.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now