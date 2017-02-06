Fancy having milk delivered to your door? A 120-year-old dairy is moving into Redbridge

Expect to see old-fashioned milk floats and glass bottles appearing in the borough soon.

Parker Dairies, which has been running for 120 years, is moving to Woodford Green after its Walthamstow base was purchased by developers for flats.

The journey to find a suitable site started last April, but the company struggled to find one which was suitable.

The problem is that we don’t make very good neighbours!”, said Paul Lough, depot manager.

He said: “Our milkmen still drive electric floats to deliver, so we’re up early so we don’t create traffic.

“We’re pretty noisy neighbours and our first route starts at 1am so that we are finished by 5am.”

Now the company have found the “perfect” site on an industrial estate in Anderson Road, Woodford Green, from where they will deliver milk, locally-roasted coffee, freshly baked bread, bacon and even dog food.

Waking up to milk bottles on your doorstep might seem like a distant memory, but a recent surge in popularity means business has steadily improved over the last three years.

Orders for plant-based milks such as almond, coconut and soya are increasing, said Phil.

He said: “It’s fantastic for us.

“These are products that we never used to sell but there’s a demand.”

After working in the dairy industry for more than 30 years, Phil is well versed in his delivery routine.

He said: “It’s great.

“You get a real mix of people.

“It’s a funny business, delivering milk can be a bit of a clandestine operation.

“Because we deliver so early, we have to make sure the milk is well hidden so it isn’t lifted.

“We also can be social workers, especially to elderly customers who might not speak to anyone else.

“We don’t see them as much now that we deliver so early, but I tell them to leave a note in the bottle if they want a lightbulb changed or something.”

Although the business has modernised, for instance, they now accept orders online and have got to grips with Twitter “mostly”, there is still an old-fashioned core.

Phil said: “We still accept payment by cash.

“I can walk into a garden and figure that they’ve left the money under the first big rock on the left.”

The dairy is moving to the borough on February 25.

