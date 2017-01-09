Search

False car insurance claims lands Ilford driver a lengthy sentence

15:20 09 January 2017

Jubair Choudhary made false car insurance claims. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images.

Jubair Choudhary made false car insurance claims. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images.

PA Archive/Press Association Images

A man received a lengthy sentence last week, for making false car insurance claims.

Jubair Choudhary, 31, of De Vere Gardens, Ilford, reported a collision in July 2014 between the car he was driving and a Mercedes - his father’s car - but failed to mention the connection.

Mr Choudhary also used Carlos Dior - his deed poll changed name - to disassociate himself from his dad.

Sgt Steven Holland, of the City of London Police’s insurance fraud enforcement department, said: “Insurers have a number of stringent checks in place that make it very difficult to deceive them.”

Insurers, Geoffrey Insurance Services, became suspicious when it noted both parties involved in the claim lived at the same address.

The case was referred to the fraud department and further investigations showed Mr Choudhary was involved in two other false claims.

In January and May 2010, the driver made claims for £4,418 and £6,453 respectively for car damages and costs.

“This case illustrates that it is not possible to make a quick buck from insurance fraud,” added Sgt Holland.

Mr Choudhary was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court for one count of fraud by false representation and one count of failing to disclose information.

He received a 16 month sentence suspended for two years.

“The result should force everyone to think twice about making false claims,” continued Sgt Holland.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. False claims make insurance more expensive for all.”

