Essex model trades fire for ice to raise money for Woodford Green children’s hospice
13:19 05 January 2017
Aastha Gill/Havens House
A famous model has promised to swim five lengths in freezing water as part of Haven House Children’s Hospice’s new year’s fundraising challenge.
Casey Batchelor will take the icy plunge in Hampstead Heath lido, in north London, at the start of February for the hospice, in High Road, Woodford Green.
Casey is trading fire for ice, having previously fundraised for Haven House by completing a walk over 600C coals.
And Haven House chief executive Mike Palfreman encouraged others to take part in the charity’s new year challenges.
He said: “From our Chilly Dip with Casey Batchelor, to donating your unwanted Christmas presents to our charity shops, there list of ways you can support us.”