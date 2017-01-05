Essex model trades fire for ice to raise money for Woodford Green children’s hospice

Model Casey Batchelor is trading hot coals, seen here, with icy water to raise money for Haven House Children's Hospice. Photo: Aastha Gill/Haven House Aastha Gill/Havens House

A famous model has promised to swim five lengths in freezing water as part of Haven House Children’s Hospice’s new year’s fundraising challenge.

Casey Batchelor will take the icy plunge in Hampstead Heath lido, in north London, at the start of February for the hospice, in High Road, Woodford Green.

Casey is trading fire for ice, having previously fundraised for Haven House by completing a walk over 600C coals.

And Haven House chief executive Mike Palfreman encouraged others to take part in the charity’s new year challenges.

He said: “From our Chilly Dip with Casey Batchelor, to donating your unwanted Christmas presents to our charity shops, there list of ways you can support us.”