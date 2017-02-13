Gallery

Essex model Casey Batchelor braves chilly water for Haven House Children’s Hospice

TOWIE star and Essex model Casey Batchelor did the Chilly Dip for Haven House Children's Hospice. Picture: Tino Antoniou TinoAntoniou Photography

The Celebrity Big Brother star Casey Batchelor was one of 29 participants to brave the icy February water to fundraise for a Woodford Green children’s hospice.

The TV personality swam a length at Hamstead Heath Lido, in north London, yesterday as part of the Chilly Dip challenge, which raised more than £6,000 for Haven House, based in High Road.

The water temperature was a cool 4C, but Casey remained calm and collected as she swam 27 meters of the lido and was rewarded with a Haven House medal.

Participants were able to warm up in the poolside sauna and enjoyed a bowl of chilli at the lido cafe bar.

Casey said: “The Chilly Dip was amazing! It was a lot colder than I thought it would be, but I’m so glad I did it. I was buzzing afterwards.

“There was such a great team spirit and it’s brilliant to see so many people coming together to support Haven House on a Sunday.

“Haven House is such an amazing charity which does incredible work for life-limited children and their families. I really hope more people can support it.”

Haven House chief executive Mike Palfreman said: “We are so grateful to Casey and all of our supporters who braved our Chilly Dip at Hampstead Heath Lido.

“Thank you to the wonderful volunteers at the lido who provided the refreshments which helped raise further income on the day.

“In the past year, Casey has walked on fire and now swam through icy water for our hospice.”