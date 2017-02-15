Search

Advanced search

Moo–ving to Hainault Forest– British cows graze in the woods

13:02 15 February 2017

Shorthorn cattle grazing over Hainault Forest. Picture Ken Mears.

Shorthorn cattle grazing over Hainault Forest. Picture Ken Mears.

Archant

Teaming with birds, deer and critters of the crawling kind, Hainault Forest Country Park could never be described as dull.

Comment
Big brown and bovine. Cows have returned to the forest. Picture Ken MearsBig brown and bovine. Cows have returned to the forest. Picture Ken Mears

But the wildlife paradise is about to get even busier as 18 British cows will soon call the woodland off Romford Road, Hainault, home.

Beef short horns have been introduced to the environment in a bid to go back to traditional styles of farming.

Hollie Anderson of the Woodland Trust said the cows help maintain the habitat which is listed as a Site of Special Scientific Interset (SSSI).

“The cattle are at the site to graze on the land,” she added.

“A lot of Hainault Forest used to be woodland pasture, which was essentially an area of land that was used by farmers as they drove their cattle up to London, before cars.

“It was great for fattening them up before being sold at market but also as the cattle graze on certain species, it encourages other plants such as wildflowers to grow.

“This attracts insects and is good for birdlife.”

By introducing grazing cows and combining this with other techniques such as pollarding, the Woodland Trust are hoping to re–establish woodland pastures and the benefits it provides for wildlife.

Over the next three months the cattles’ roaming area will be extended to allow the bovines to “wander a little further”.

The cows help the land better than any maintenance worker as they “keep the coarse vegetation down and browse the lower branches of trees”.

“The cows are quite big,”added Hollie

“But they are tame and you shouldn’t be scared of them.

“Just be mindful and respectful, keeping dogs under control and you can explore the forest as normal.”

All of the enclosures have kissing gates providing foot access for people along existing paths. For more information visit woodlandtrust.org.uk

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Tube strike: Central line drivers set to stage fresh 24-hour walkout next week

09:09 Ryan Tute
RMT drivers will strike for 24 hours next week. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images

Thousands of commuters are being warned about more disruption to their travel after another 24-hour strike has been announced.

Moo–ving to Hainault Forest– British cows graze in the woods

17 minutes ago Ellena Cruse
Shorthorn cattle grazing over Hainault Forest. Picture Ken Mears.

Teaming with birds, deer and critters of the crawling kind, Hainault Forest Country Park could never be described as dull.

Ilford station was ‘an open market for drug dealing’, court hears

07:00 Matthew Clemenson
Ilford Station.

Ilford station was described as “an open market for the dealing of drugs” as the trial of an alleged drug gang began yesterday.

Rough sleepers in Gants Hill Station subway face eviction

11:14 Ann-Marie Abbasah
A homeless person in Gants Hill station subway: Photo: Saghir Bashir

Commuters have spoken out against actions being taken to deter homeless people from sleeping in a station underpass.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Video: Goodmayes junction closed following a collision involving police car

Goodmayes junction collision. Pic: Julian Sava

Sweet dreams are made of this: Dessert bar opens in Ilford

The Urban Chocolatier opens its doors in Ilford. Manager Afzal Syed

Marks and Spencer shows interest in opening Wanstead store

A Marks and Spencer store. Photo: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire/PA Images.

Updated: Second collision in Goodmayes in less than 24 hours

One person is reported to have suffered minor injuries. Picture: Met Police.

King George Hospital staff consider strike action after porter fired for allegedly stealing fried egg

Aldren Tomlinson
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now