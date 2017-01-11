Search

Fears pay and display tickets may be the ‘death of Wanstead High Street’

13:52 11 January 2017

Residents of Wanstead who are angered by a new pay and display scheme where there has not been any consultation with the public

Archant

Wanstead residents and activists have rallied against plans for pay and display parking, saying it will be the “death of the High Street”.

In particular, the erection of more than 800 parking signs throughout the conservation area by Redbridge Council has angered campaigners.

Counties Residents’ Association committee member Malcolm Dowers told the Recorder this showed the local authority “was not serious about consulting with residents”.

Another activist said the signs were like “a red rag to a bull” for campaigners.

In November the council announced proposals for pay and display machines in Wanstead High Street, and resident permits elsewhere in the area, supposedly to stop people using parking spaces for the Tube station.

The scheme has been met with fierce opposition from campaign groups and local businesses, saying there has been a lack of full consultation.

Mr Dowers, 44, of Leicester Road, said his primary concern was with the future of Wanstead High Street.

“I am most worried about the independent shops, which make Wanstead the thriving place it is.

“If these pay and display, and residents permits, are introduced, are people going to pop by on the way home? Or go to a large supermarket?

“Several shops have closed this year. I think this scheme could cause the death of the High Street in several years.”

Most jarring, Mr Dowers claimed, was that no one in the area had actually complained about commuters blocking spaces.

Commenting on the poles, a council spokesman said: “After listening to residents’ feedback about this project, work had begun to erect poles in the area to install parking signs so that the changes to parking could be introduced in the next few weeks.

“However, we have temporarily stopped this work to enable us to consider further feedback about the scheme before its implementation.”

Yesterday the Conservative group called on the Labour administration to pause the previous plans.

Tory leader Cllr Paul Canal said: “Hundreds of residents have contacted us saying that elements of the scheme are ill thought out, poorly planned and likely to damage our High Street.”

Two Conservative councillors have submitted a formal motion for next Thursday’s council meeting to allow the plans to be paused.

A petition of more than 2,000 signatures was presented to the cabinet, demanding a full consultation on the proposals.

