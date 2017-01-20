£13,250 grant will see a new apple orchard planted in Redbridge over the next two months

Redbridge is set to benefit from an apple tree orchard as part of plans to make London one of the greenest cities in the world.

The borough is benefitting from the Mayor of London’s £750,000 plan to plant more than 40,000 trees across the capital.

Projects across the capital bid for grants last December and successful schemes were awarded funding this week.

A grant of £13,250 was awarded for three orchards including one in Redbridge with the hope communities will be brought together.

Across 26 projects, nearly 42,000 trees will be planted in London, with funding being delivered under a one-year tree-planting programme.

Over the next two months a range of organisations – including Trees for Cities and Groundwork London – and thousands of volunteers will plant trees in every London borough.

The Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I want London to be one of the world’s greenest cities which is why I’ve prioritised this funding to kick-start the delivery of thousands of new trees and to protect and enhance our much-loved green spaces.

“Trees improve our environment and help clean up our toxic air, so despite inheriting no budget from my predecessor, I have worked fast to start a new planting programme and deliver the first batch of more than 40,000 saplings this winter.

“This is the first step in my plans for a major tree-planting programme across London in partnership with businesses and boroughs. I remain fully committed to ensuring that hundreds of thousands of new trees are planted over the next four years.”