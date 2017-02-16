Search

Egg on their face: Sodexo reinstate hospital porter fired over ‘stealing’ £4 egg and bacon sandwich

13:18 16 February 2017

Hospital porter Aldren Tomlinson who was sacked for allegedly stealing a fried egg sandwich

Aldren Tomlinson, 45, of Forest Gate, was left devastated after he was dismissed from his job at King George Hospital.

Today, an emotional Mr Tomlinson, who had worked at the hospital, in Barley Lane, Goodmayes for 15 years, learnt that he will be returning to work on Monday.

Hospitality outsourcing company Sodexo sacked the father-of-three after ruling he had stolen a £4 fried egg and bacon sandwich.

At his dismissal hearing last Tuesday, the firm disputed Mr Tomlinson’s claim that he had received permission from canteen staff to pay for the sandwich later.

Now, the company have reversed the decision, and offered the hospital porter his job back.

He said: “I’m back to work! I can’t put how happy I am into words.

“I can’t even express what I want to say, I have got so many people to thank.

“I don’t think I could explain how bad it felt to be labelled a thief, it rested heavy on my heart.

“I am not and never have been a thief, I can guarantee it.

“I needed people in my corner to fight for me, and so many people did. I can’t believe it, it’s fantastic.”

The emotional dad told the Recorder that he plans to celebrate with a drink whilst he individually thanks all his supporters.

A Sodexo spokesman said: “We received an appeal, reviewed the situation and offered the employee reinstatement, which he has accepted.

“We look forward to seeing him back at work on Monday.”

