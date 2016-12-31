Eerie fog provides Redbridge’s landscapes with an astounding backdrop

Scenes around Redbridge covered in a veil of fog. The Winston Churchill statue in Woodford Green Archant

Redbridge was practically swallowed whole by thick fog today, which caused many issues for drivers but did make for some beautiful photo opportunities.

Scenes around Redbridge covered in a veil of fog. Woodford Green Scenes around Redbridge covered in a veil of fog. Woodford Green

In what was described as “the worst possible conditions for motorists” by the AA, thick fog descended across the whole of southern England today.

Visibility became so bad the Met Office issued a yellow severe weather warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – for the whole of London.

Scenes around Redbridge covered in a veil of fog. The A406 in South Woodford Scenes around Redbridge covered in a veil of fog. The A406 in South Woodford

However, the eerie weather did provide avid photographers across Redbridge with some remarkable opportunities, and one Recorder photographer was on hand to catch a few stunning shots of the fog-smothered borough.

Did you snap any amazing fog shots? Email them to Matthew.Clemenson@archant.co.uk