Eerie fog provides Redbridge’s landscapes with an astounding backdrop
17:08 30 December 2016
Archant
Redbridge was practically swallowed whole by thick fog today, which caused many issues for drivers but did make for some beautiful photo opportunities.
In what was described as “the worst possible conditions for motorists” by the AA, thick fog descended across the whole of southern England today.
Visibility became so bad the Met Office issued a yellow severe weather warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – for the whole of London.
However, the eerie weather did provide avid photographers across Redbridge with some remarkable opportunities, and one Recorder photographer was on hand to catch a few stunning shots of the fog-smothered borough.
Did you snap any amazing fog shots? Email them to Matthew.Clemenson@archant.co.uk