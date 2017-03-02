Search

Advanced search

World Book Day: Redbridge libraries manager shares thoughts on importance of reading

10:00 02 March 2017

World Book Day 2016 at South Park Primary School

World Book Day 2016 at South Park Primary School

Archant

World Book Day has a special place in many a child’s heart, offering them the opportunity to walk the corridors as their favourite fiction hero or villain, be that Willy Wonka, Bilbo Baggins, Peter Pan, or even Voldemort.

Comment
Redbridge's library and heritage services manager Anita LubyRedbridge's library and heritage services manager Anita Luby

The celebration undoubtedly plays a huge role in encouraging youngsters to read, but that’s no excuse for adults to not take part, with teachers (and maybe a few parents) set to get involved as events kick off today (Thursday).

As Redbridge’s library and heritage services manager, Anita Luby is looking forward to the fun getting started.

“World Book Day is one of our community programmes to get children excited about reading,” she said. “And in Redbridge we take our children’s reading programmes very seriously.”

The fact Redbridge issues more books to children than any other London borough attests to that, and staff and volunteers feel “very proud” about the achievement.

Children celebrating a previous World Book Day at Uphall Primary SchoolChildren celebrating a previous World Book Day at Uphall Primary School

“I think our success around children’s reading engagement is because we invest quite heavily in terms of the stock and we have lots of activities throughout the year,” said Anita, “And World Book Day is one of those highlights.”

Drop-in book-themed sessions and storytelling events will run after school at a number of Redbridge’s libraries (with staff joining in with the dressing-up), and the fun will continue into Saturday with workshops led by Wizard Stories and Tamarind Theatre.

“I’m all for a fun day celebrating books,” added Anita. “I’m really passionate about children engaging with books and we try to make sure that very early on children have got that love of reading.

“Even just 10 minutes a day with your child can increase their confidence and there’s so many opportunities for learning, reading helps you in all other areas of your life.”

A previous World Book Day at South Park Primary SchoolA previous World Book Day at South Park Primary School

A self-confessed bookworm from a young age, Anita grew up reading authors such as Enid Blyton and has passed on her passion to her children, aged six and four, who are making the transition from picture books to children’s stories, enjoying Roald Dahl tales and Harry Potter.

“As a parent, the libraries are wonderful spaces for them to come into and as a person working for the library service, I think for lots of kids if they don’t have that opportunity to engage with books at home, this is a good, safe space for them to do so.

“Our Reading Buddies programme is for children who find reading difficult, or just don’t have that opportunity to read with their parents at home, it’s a place for them to really improve their reading and share their love of books.”

Anita and her colleagues are gearing up for a full year of literary fun, with Elmer Day and a Cat in the Hat show both taking place in May. Adult readers will be able to enjoy Cityread London in April, while the popular Fabula Festival returns in October.

With the role of libraries in the community continuing to evolve, and visitors wanting them to “do more than they used to”, Redbridge’s team will continue to host a plethora of events, including theatre shows, but will always bring them back to the book.

Keep up to date with library activities by visiting redbridge.gov.uk/libraries/libraries-events or popping into your local branch.

Keywords: London London Reading

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Redbridge Jewish Community pay tribute to community stalwart

24 minutes ago Rosaleen Fenton

Friends and family have paid tribute to a stalwart of the Redbridge Jewish community who helped found Newbury Park Synagogue in the 1960s.

Flashback: An ingenious 10-year-old, a pool hall protest and a chip shop fire

10:00 Matthew Clemenson

A look back at the biggest stories from this week 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

The Crucible review: Haunting production of an all time classic

Yesterday, 12:00 Hayley Anderson

As a major fan of musicals and spontaneous dance numbers, going to see a 1950s American play renowned for its intensity and angst was somewhat of an experience.

Opinion: Our term as MYPs has taken Redbridge Youth Council to new heights

Yesterday, 10:00 Bruna Franco and Amishta Aubeelack

Following the fantastic debate in the House of Commons and the reveal of the campaigns which UK Youth Parliament would take on in 2017, Members of Youth Parliament (MYP) all over the UK arranged meetings with their MPs for the National Day of Action.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Shoplifting hotspots revealed as incidents in Redbridge rise by more than 27 per cent

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting launches inquiry into London’s black cabs today

Two men convicted for ‘outrageous and blatant’ drug dealing at Ilford station

Exclusive: ‘Two years of hell’: Ilford bus driver gets £15,000 compensation after botched dental surgery

15-year-old girl taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries to the head

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now